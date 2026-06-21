Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaED Summons Pinarayi Vijayan's Daughter Again In CMRL Money Laundering Case

ED Summons Pinarayi Vijayan's Daughter Again In CMRL Money Laundering Case

The ED has alleged that Veena and the management of CMRL generated "proceeds of crime" through these transactions.

Written By : PTI, PTI |  Updated at : 21 Jun 2026 12:33 PM (IST)

Kochi: The ED has issued a fresh notice to former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena T, asking her to appear for questioning on June 29 in a money laundering case linked to mining company CMRL and her now-defunct IT firm, sources said on Sunday.

This will be the second round of questioning of Veena by the central agency in the case.

She was questioned for over nine hours at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Kochi office on June 17 in connection with the case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

On June 19, ED officials inspected Veena's bank lockers in Thiruvananthapuram as part of the ongoing probe.

According to ED sources, further questioning was deemed necessary after analysing Veena's statement and the evidence collected during the investigation.

A fresh notice was subsequently issued directing her to appear before the agency on June 29.

Sources said statements of four other accused persons have also been recorded so far.

The ED probe pertains to allegations that Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) made payments totalling Rs 2.78 crore to Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd, owned by Veena, without receiving any services in return.

According to the agency, another company, Empower India Capital Investments Private Limited, operated by CMRL Managing Director Sasidharan Kartha, had extended loans worth Rs 50 lakh to Exalogic despite the firm allegedly failing to repay them on time.

The ED has alleged that Veena and the management of CMRL generated "proceeds of crime" through these transactions.

The agency registered the case under the PMLA based on a prosecution complaint filed by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) before a court in Ernakulam in April 2025.

The SFIO, the investigation arm of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, had accused Exalogic and CMRL of entering into an arrangement under which payments were allegedly made without any corresponding services being rendered.

CMRL came under the scrutiny of central agencies following an Income Tax Department search in January 2019, which allegedly unearthed financial irregularities, including suspected fictitious expenditure amounting to around Rs 130 crore. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

NEET Re-Exam Today: Education Minister Urges Students to Remain Stress-Free

Published at : 21 Jun 2026 12:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
ED Pinarayi VIjayan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
ED Summons Pinarayi Vijayan's Daughter Again In CMRL Money Laundering Case
ED Summons Pinarayi Vijayan's Daughter Again In CMRL Money Laundering Case
India
INS Dunagiri, Sanshodhak, Agray: PM Modi Commissions 3 Indigenously Built Naval Ships In Kolkata
INS Dunagiri, Sanshodhak, Agray: PM Modi Commissions 3 Indigenous Naval Ships
India
Buyers Can Seek Compensation For Delayed Delivery Of Flat Even After Possession: SC
Buyers Can Seek Compensation For Delayed Delivery Of Flat Even After Possession: SC
India
UP Student Becomes ISRO Scientist After Failing To Crack JEE By Two Marks
UP Student Becomes ISRO Scientist After Failing To Crack JEE By Two Marks
Advertisement

Videos

NEET Re-Exam Today: Education Minister Urges Students to Remain Stress-Free
Breaking: POK Protests Enter 13th Day, Thousands Continue Demonstrations in Rawalakot
Yoga Day: PM Modi Leads Yoga Session, Demonstrates Easy Asanas for Daily Fitness
Yoga Day 2026: PM Modi Leads Yoga Day Session, Experts Explain Benefits of Key Asanas
Maharashtra: 7 Dead, 32 Injured After Hanuman Temple Structure Collapses in Parbhani
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget