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HomeNewsIndiaED Arrests I-PAC Co-Founder Vinesh Chandel In West Bengal Coal 'Scam' Money Laundering Case

ED Arrests I-PAC Co-Founder Vinesh Chandel In West Bengal Coal 'Scam' Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested I-PAC co-founder Vinesh Chandel in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the alleged West Bengal coal scam just days ahead of the assembly polls.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 14 Apr 2026 07:00 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • ED arrests I-PAC director Vinesh Chandel in coal scam probe.
  • Chandel involved in managing TMC election campaigns strategically.
  • ED raids linked I-PAC premises and associates earlier.
  • Probe examines funds transferred to I-PAC via hawala.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested I-PAC co-founder and director Vinesh Chandel in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to the alleged West Bengal coal smuggling scam. The arrest follows multiple raids conducted earlier across several cities.

On Monday, the Enforcement Directorate carried out a major operation and arrested Vinesh Chandel, co-founder and director of political consultancy firm I-PAC. The arrest was made in Delhi under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The action is part of an ongoing probe into alleged financial irregularities connected to the West Bengal coal scam.

Chandel Played Active Role In TMC Election Campaigns

Vinesh Chandel is considered one of the prominent faces and founding members of I-PAC. He co-founded the political consultancy firm along with Prashant Kishor, Prateek Jain, and Rishi Raj Singh.

Chandel has been actively involved in the strategic operations of the company and played a significant role in managing the election campaigns of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal.

Arrest After Raids Across Multiple Cities

Earlier, on April 2, the ED had conducted extensive raids at multiple locations linked to the case. These included Chandel’s premises in Delhi, the residence of I-PAC co-founder Rishi Raj Singh in Bengaluru, and locations associated with former Aam Aadmi Party communication in-charge Vijay Nair in Mumbai.

In a prior operation on January 8, the agency had also searched I-PAC offices and the Kolkata residence of its founder Prateek Jain. The developments had drawn political attention, with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reportedly visiting the site at the time.

About The Bengal Coal 'Scam' Case

The investigation originates from a First Information Report (FIR) filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in November 2020. The FIR alleged a large-scale coal smuggling racket involving illegal extraction from mines operated by Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) in the Asansol region.

According to the ED, a hawala operator linked to the scam facilitated the transfer of substantial funds to entities associated with I-PAC. Investigators are examining the financial trail to determine the extent of involvement and identify beneficiaries.

The arrest marks a key development in the coal smuggling probe, bringing a prominent political strategist under the scanner. With multiple raids and financial linkages under investigation, the case is expected to unfold further in the coming days, escpecially due to Chandel's arrest just days ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED)?

The ED arrested Vinesh Chandel, co-founder and director of the political consultancy firm I-PAC.

What investigation is Vinesh Chandel linked to?

He was arrested in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to the alleged West Bengal coal smuggling scam.

What is I-PAC?

I-PAC is a political consultancy firm co-founded by Vinesh Chandel, known for managing election campaigns, notably for the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

What actions preceded the arrest?

The arrest followed multiple raids conducted by the ED across several cities, including Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, at premises linked to I-PAC and its associates.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Apr 2026 06:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Elections I-PAC TMC Enforecement Directorate Elections 2026 Vinesh Chandel
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