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English NewsNewsIndiaED Acts On Fake Toll Collection In 7 States, Unauthorised Software Used To Collect Toll

ED Acts On Fake Toll Collection In 7 States, Unauthorised Software Used To Collect Toll

The searches are being carried out in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Jammu, Madhya Pradesh, the National Capital Region (NCR) and Kolkata.

Written By : Manoj Verma |  Updated at : 02 Sep 2026 10:45 AM (IST)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday launched a major search operation in connection with alleged fraudulent toll collection and the diversion of toll proceeds outside official government accounts. The ED's Lucknow zonal office began simultaneous searches at 14 locations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Searches Across 7 States

The searches are being carried out in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Jammu, Madhya Pradesh, the National Capital Region (NCR) and Kolkata.

During its investigation, the ED found that allegedly unauthorised software was being used at several National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) toll plazas.

The software was allegedly used to generate fake or unauthorised receipts instead of genuine toll receipts. It is also alleged that a portion of the toll revenue was diverted elsewhere before it could be recorded in official government accounts.

According to the ED, forensic examination and NHAI records have also confirmed the use of such software. Based on these findings, the agency has expanded its investigation and conducted searches at various locations.

Officials said the searches are aimed at recovering digital and documentary evidence, identifying people who allegedly benefited from the fraud and tracing the proceeds of crime.

ED Conducted Searches Last Month Too

Last month, the ED had also conducted searches at 14 locations in connection with alleged fake toll collection at several toll plazas under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

The searches were carried out at premises located in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Jammu, Madhya Pradesh, the NCR and Kolkata.

Published at : 02 Sep 2026 10:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
ED Fake Toll Plaza UP Fake Toll Plaza
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