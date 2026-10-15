India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaEcosystem at war with itself: Cong takes potshots at govt after RSS's invite to Dhankhar

Ecosystem at war with itself: Cong takes potshots at govt after RSS's invite to Dhankhar

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI): The Congress on Wednesday took potshots at the Modi government after former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar was invited by the RSS as a special guest at the annual Vijayadashmi function in Nagpur, saying that the "ecosystem is at war with itself.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 15 Oct 2026 12:15 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI): The Congress on Wednesday took potshots at the Modi government after former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar was invited by the RSS as a special guest at the annual Vijayadashmi function in Nagpur, saying that the "ecosystem is at war with itself".

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said even though Dhankhar has got an invite from the RSS, the government is yet to allot him a house that he is entitled to since he resigned suddenly in July last year.

"On July 21, 2025, the PM and HM suddenly, in a matter of a few minutes, forced the resignation of the Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, whom they had got elected three years earlier.

"The Vice President had been a strong critic of the Modi Government’s continuing neglect of the demands of farmers. The PM-HM duo are so petty that Mr Dhankhar has still not been allotted a house to which he is entitled," he alleged in a post on X.

Dhankhar had suddenly resigned as vice president of India and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, citing medical reasons.

"To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as Vice-President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution," Dhankhar had said in his letter to the President.

Ramesh said, "Now the RSS has invited the former Vice President as a special guest to its annual Vijayadashmi function in Nagpur on October 20th. Clearly the ecosystem is at war within itself as it unravels."

According to the RSS, Dhankhar has been invited as a guest for the event, which is organised every year on Vijayadashmi to mark the organisation's foundation day.

This year's event, to be organised at Nagpur's Reshimbagh Ground on October 20, will also mark the closing of the RSS's centenary year.

Sanjay Gupta, Editor-in-Chief of Dainik Jagran, will be the chief guest at the event to be addressed by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, the Sangh said. PTI SKC AMJ

AMJ

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 15 Oct 2026 12:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 15 October 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar invited to RSS' Vijayadashmi event in Nagpur
Former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar invited to RSS' Vijayadashmi event in Nagpur
India
Jaishankar Says India-China Ties Depend On LAC Stability, Warns Of Consequences
Jaishankar Says India-China Ties Depend On LAC Stability, Warns Of Consequences
India
IMD Issues Rain Alert for 20 States Till October 20, Heavy Rain Likely In South India
IMD Issues Rain Alert for 20 States Till October 20, Heavy Rain Likely In South India
India
Drought-Hit Maharashtra Farmers Get Diwali Relief: Rs 5,000 Aid, Debt Relief, And More
Maharashtra Drought Relief: Farmers To Get Rs 5,000 Before Diwali, 305 Of 358 Talukas Now Affected
Advertisement

Videos

CHINA TECHNOLOGY: चीन ने बनाए 'SUPER'MEN ! |ABPLIVE
POLITICAL NEWS: Rahul Gandhi to Address Press Conference on CEC and SIR Row, Congress Plans Jantar Mantar March
PUNJAB NEWS: Bulldozer Action Begins in Mansa After Anti-Drug Activist Parminder Singh Jhotta Murder Case
PUNJAB NEWS: Jhotta Murder Case, Bulldozer Action Prepared Against Accused Ashwini Kumar's Property in Mansa
UP POLITICAL NEWS: 3 Rebel Samajwadi Party MLAs Join BJP Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget