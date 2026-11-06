ECI Orders Special Drive To Trace Voters Deleted From Draft Rolls In 7 States Amid SIR

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ECI orders special campaign for deleted voters' re-verification.

Officials will revisit homes; display deleted voter lists publicly.

Strict monitoring ensures only eligible voters on final rolls.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed states where the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is underway to launch a special campaign to trace voters whose names have been deleted from the draft voter lists.

The directive applies to seven states: Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Jharkhand. As part of the campaign, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will revisit the residences of voters whose names have been removed from the draft rolls to verify whether they continue to live at the registered addresses.

The Commission has also instructed officials to display lists of deleted voters at their respective polling booths, allowing people to check their names and seek their inclusion in the electoral rolls. A separate form has also been issued for this purpose.

According to the ECI, the facility will be available to voters who were issued enumeration forms but were subsequently excluded from the draft electoral rolls during verification under categories such as absent, transferred, deceased or duplicate.

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ECI Orders Strict Monitoring Of Special Campaign

The Election Commission has directed officials to ensure strict monitoring of the exercise. The primary objective is to ensure that no eligible voter is left out of the final electoral roll while preventing the inclusion of fake or duplicate entries.

According to the Commission, the SIR exercise has so far been completed in 20 states and Union Territories, including Bihar and West Bengal.

Names of voters who were left out can still be included through the continuous updation process of electoral rolls. The ECI has directed all Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) to facilitate the process.

ECI Clarifies Methodology, Work Redistribution Orders

Separately, the Election Commission had earlier clarified its position in an affidavit responding to questions concerning internal work allocation and the functioning of an officer.

The Commission stated that its letter to the Cabinet Secretary did not concern any policy matter related to the ECI or its IT Department. Instead, it pertained to the responsibilities of an officer posted on deputation to the Election Commission.

The ECI further stated that the work redistribution orders issued by the officer concerned were not implemented despite directions from both Election Commissioners.

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