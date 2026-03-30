Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaEC transfers 173 police station heads across Bengal ahead of Assembly polls

EC transfers 173 police station heads across Bengal ahead of Assembly polls

Kolkata, Mar 29 (PTI): The Election Commission on Sunday transferred officers-in-charge and inspectors-in-charge of 173 police stations across West Bengal, including 31 under Kolkata Police, as part of measures to ensure free and fair Assembly elections, officials sai.

By : PTI | Updated at : 30 Mar 2026 12:01 AM (IST)

Kolkata, Mar 29 (PTI): The Election Commission on Sunday transferred officers-in-charge and inspectors-in-charge of 173 police stations across West Bengal, including 31 under Kolkata Police, as part of measures to ensure free and fair Assembly elections, officials said.

Officers posted in key constituencies such as Bhabanipur in Kolkata and Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district were included in the reshuffle.

The transfers also involved inspectors and sub-inspectors assigned as ICs and OCs in districts including Cooch Behar, Malda, Murshidabad, Birbhum, Paschim Medinipur, Howrah, and North and South 24 Parganas.

According to the order, Soumitra Basu, previously with the Special Task Force (STF), will take charge as IC of Bhabanipur police station.

In Bhabanipur, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to face her former protege-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari, turning her long-held bastion into one of the state’s most closely watched and fiercely contested Assembly seats.

The OCs of other key stations, such as Alipore, Ekbalpore, Haridevpur, Entally, Jorasanko, Gariahat, Bhawanipore, New Market, Bowbazar, Tollygunge, Amherst Street, Taratala, and Behala, were also transferred.

Debdulal Mondal has been posted as IC of Haldia, Kajal Dutta to Kolaghat, Susanta Chattopadhyay from Alipurduar to Egra, and Chandrakanta Shasmal as OC of Patashpur, officials said.

In a parallel move, the commission also ordered the transfer of 14 block development officers (BDOs) in Purba Medinipur, including those in Nandigram I and Nandigram II blocks.

Poll body officials said such large-scale transfers are aimed at ensuring neutrality in law enforcement and maintaining a level playing field during the elections by minimising local influence.

Earlier in the day, the EC transferred 83 block development officers and assistant returning officers across 18 districts of the state.

The large-scale reshuffle covers blocks ranging from Dinhata-II in Cooch Behar to Diamond Harbour-I and II in South 24 Parganas district, along with Ramnagar, Nandigram-I and II, Nanoor, Labhpur, Suri-I, Mohammad Bazar, Ilambazar and Mayureswar-I, among others, they said.

Districts affected by the transfers include Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, North and South Dinajpur, Malda, Murshidabad, Nadia, North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, East and West Midnapore, Purulia, Bankura, East and West Burdwan, and Birbhum, officials added.

The directive was issued by the commission from its New Delhi office, a senior poll official said.

The move comes amid continuing friction between the state government and the Centre over the transfer of officials ahead of elections.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has on multiple occasions alleged that such reshuffles are politically motivated.

The elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases - on April 23 and 29. Votes will be counted on May 4. PTI SCH MNB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Anti-War Wave: Iran Strikes Dimona as Global Protests Surge Against Escalating War

Published at : 30 Mar 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 30 March 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Uttarakhand: BJP MLA flags cooking gas booking fraud in Rudrapur, directs action against agency
Uttarakhand: BJP MLA flags cooking gas booking fraud in Rudrapur, directs action against agency
India
EC transfers 173 police station heads across Bengal ahead of Assembly polls
EC transfers 173 police station heads across Bengal ahead of Assembly polls
India
Bengal Elections: Congress Fields 284 Candidates, Adhir Ranjan From Baharampur
Bengal Elections: Congress Fields 284 Candidates, Adhir Ranjan From Baharampur
India
‘Grateful For Swift Support’: Sri Lanka Thanks India For Fuel Aid Of 38,000 MT
‘Grateful For Swift Support’: Sri Lanka Thanks India For Fuel Aid Of 38,000 MT
Advertisement

Videos

Anti-War Wave: Iran Strikes Dimona as Global Protests Surge Against Escalating War
Tactical Shift: Trump Faces Tough Choices as War Pressure Mounts, US Signals Ground Offensive
War Alert: Israel Strikes Tehran as US Deploys USS Tripoli, War Enters Critical Phase
Breaking News: Middle East War Escalates Around Nuclear Targets, Global Concerns Rise
Alliance Strain: US–Israel Rift Debate Grows Amid Claims of Miscalculation in Iran War
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
After SIR, A New Electoral Threat Emerges For Mamata: The Erosion Of Women Voters
Opinion
Embed widget