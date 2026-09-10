EC Recognises Vijay’s TVK, Allots ‘Whistle’ Symbol In Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom EC recognized CM Vijay's TVK, allotting the

TVK became the single largest party with 35% votes.

Vijay pledged honest, corruption-free governance and secular social justice.

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday said the EC has recognised his TVK as a registered political party in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and allotted it the "whistle" election symbol.

Hailing the electoral mandate for his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, which he launched two years ago, Vijay outlined his government's priorities while reflecting on the party's performance in the 2026 Assembly elections.

In a message to his supporters posted on X, the CM described the TVK's rise in the 2026 Assembly elections as an "unprecedented miracle" in Tamil Nadu politics.

"The Election Commission of India has announced your Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam as a registered political party in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Union Territory," he told his followers and supporters.

"With 35 per cent of the votes, you have elevated the TVK to the status of the single largest party," Vijay said, adding, "Honouring your verdict, with the support of democratic forces, I stand committed to the ideal of an honest, corruption-free administration." The party secured 35 per cent of the votes in the recent Assembly election, 27 months after its formal launch, he said, reaffirming the state government's commitment to "secular social justice" and transparent governance.

He pledged to repay the electorate's faith through sustained public service and welfare initiatives across the state.

Stressing the ideological roadmap of the secular social justice alliance, Vijay expressed gratitude to the Tamil community, party cadres and campaign organisers whose efforts supported the TVK's first electoral campaign.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)