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English NewsNewsIndiaEC extends SIR timelines in Maharashtra, Delhi, Andhra, Haryana, Telangana & Nagaland

EC extends SIR timelines in Maharashtra, Delhi, Andhra, Haryana, Telangana & Nagaland

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI): The Election Commission on Thursday revised the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in five states and the Union Territory of Delhi following requests from the concerned chief electoral officer.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 30 Oct 2026 12:13 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI): The Election Commission on Thursday revised the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in five states and the Union Territory of Delhi following requests from the concerned chief electoral officers.

The states where the electoral roll revision schedule has been tweaked are Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Telangana and Nagaland.

The poll panel wrote separately to the five states and the Union Territory of Delhi about extending the timelines.

In Maharashtra, the deadline for filing claims and objections has been extended from October 26 to November 13. The notice phase and disposal of claims will now run until November 25, and the final roll will be published on November 30.

The draft roll came out on August 31, and disposals had earlier been fixed for November 10.

In Delhi, claims and objections can now be filed until November 25, instead of October 30. Disposal of claims has been pushed from November 30 to December 15, and the final roll will be published on December 22.

The schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise has been pushed on multiple occasions in the past due to a variety of reasons.

The notice and resolution period now closes on November 20 for Andhra Pradesh and Haryana; November 25 for Nagaland; and November 26 for Telangana.

All four states will publish their final electoral roll on November 30.

Originally announced by the Election Commission on May 14, Phase 3 of the SIR covers 16 states and three UTs. PTI NAB ARI ARI

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 30 Oct 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
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Latest News India News 30 October 2026
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