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English NewsNewsIndia'EC Committed Dishonesty In 2017, 2019, 2022, 2024': Akhilesh Yadav Slams Poll Panel At INDIA Bloc Protest

'EC Committed Dishonesty In 2017, 2019, 2022, 2024': Akhilesh Yadav Slams Poll Panel At INDIA Bloc Protest

INDIA bloc staged a protest march towards the Election Commission, raising slogans demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Written By : ANI |  Updated at : 06 Oct 2026 11:44 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Examples included Bengal, UP by-elections, and Chandigarh polls.

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): Launching a blistering attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI), Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday accused the poll body of continuous "dishonesty" across multiple elections, as INDIA bloc MPs took out a massive protest march toward the Nirvachan Sadan in the national capital.
 


 Opposition leaders, including Akhilesh Yadav and Members of Parliament from various INDIA bloc parties, marched from Parliament’s Makar Dwar toward the Election Commission headquarters to register their protest regarding the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar issue and alleged irregularities in recent elections.
 


 Speaking to reporters during the protest, the SP supremo alleged that the poll watchdog has repeatedly acted in a partisan manner.
 


 "Earlier too, allegations were made against the Election Commissioner. The Election Commission committed dishonesty in 2017, in 2019, in 2022, and in 2024. And in Bengal, it was a completely open game played by them. Who cannot see this?" Yadav asked.
 


 Accusing the authorities of voter suppression, Yadav held up placards displaying photographs of alleged electoral malpractice.
 


 "And the UP by-elections clearly showed how theft [of votes] was carried out. Who can forget the 'Chandigarh trick'? You can see this Chandigarh move here," Yadav said, displaying a poster referencing the controversial Chandigarh mayoral polls.
 


 Pointing to another photograph on the placard, he added: "And in the other one, you can also see the revolver, showing the manner in which votes were being stopped, and people were prevented from voting."
 


 This comes as the opposition INDIA bloc on Tuesday hit the streets of the national capital as their protest march towards the Election Commission, raising slogans demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
 


 Leaders of several INDIA bloc parties will participate in the march and raise their concerns before the Election Commission (EC). The protest is part of a broader "Save Democracy" campaign announced by the Opposition, under which its leaders have been holding demonstrations and public programmes against the EC.
 


 The march to Nirvachan Sadan is expected to further intensify the political confrontation between the Opposition and the poll panel over electoral roll-related issues. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 06 Oct 2026 11:44 AM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission ECI INDIA BLOC AKhilesh Yadav SIR 'Gyanesh Kumar' Sir Protest
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