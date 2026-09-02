DUSU elections: NSUI accuses ABVP of tearing its signature campaign posters

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI): As campaigning for the Delhi University Students' Union elections enters its final stretch, with polls just weeks away, one of the major contenders, the NSUI, has alleged that its signature campaign posters were torn down by ABVP activists.

In a video circulated on social media, some students can be seen removing the posters, which the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) claimed belonged to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). PTI could not independently verify their identities or political affiliations.

In a post on its social media platform, NSUI alleged that ABVP resorted to tearing down its posters after the former's signature campaign began gaining traction.

Responding to the allegations, ABVP has released its own video, denying the claims.

“NSUI… are you here to put accusations or to fight elections? It is easy to put false blame on the government, administration and police, and make videos, but it is difficult to get votes from students,” Sarthak Sharma, state secretary of ABVP Delhi, said in the post.

Sharma added that the NSUI must decide whether it is “with defacement or against it”.

In the video, Sharma urged NSUI to clarify whether it intends to respect the guidelines laid down by the court for the election process.

“You can get views by making fake videos but you cannot win the trust of students. If printed campaign materials are to be allowed in the election, the rules should be the same for everyone,” he said.

The election is scheduled to be held on September 18, with counting of votes and declaration of results expected on September 19. PTI AHD PRK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)