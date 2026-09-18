DUSU Elections 2026: Delhi HC Bans Victory Processions, Issues Notices To 140 Candidates

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi High Court banned all DUSU election victory processions.

Court issued notices for Lyngdoh norm violation damages.

Petition alleging violence led to police action reports.

The Delhi High Court on Friday prohibited victory processions linked to the ongoing Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, directing that no candidate, student organisation or other person take out celebrations after the results are announced. The court also warned of "exemplary electoral damages" over alleged violations of the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations and previous judicial directions governing student elections.

The order came as polling for the DUSU elections was underway, with the results scheduled to be declared the following day.

No Victory Marches

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia said victory processions would not be permitted either inside or outside university premises.

The court also directed Delhi Police to take action against anyone violating the order, making it clear that the fact that the persons involved are students should not prevent enforcement.

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Notices To 140 Candidates

The bench took note of alleged violations of earlier court directions and Lyngdoh Committee norms during the election campaign.

It said it intends to consider imposing exemplary costs on major student organisations and directed that show-cause notices be issued to all 140 candidates contesting the DUSU elections.

"Let notice to student organisations be issued. The list shall be provided by DU counsel. We request DU counsel to provide the list of 140 candidates who are contesting the elections of DUSU. Notices shall be issued to all these 140 candidates as well," the bench said, as per reports.

The notices will require the candidates and organisations to explain why they should not be held liable for damages over the alleged violations.

Plea Flags Campaign Violations

The proceedings arose from a petition filed by advocate Prashant Manchanda seeking enforcement of the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations, anti-defacement measures and the DUSU election code of conduct for the 2026-27 polls.

The petitioner alleged that campaigning had been accompanied by incidents of violence, vandalism and clashes involving candidates, supporters and outsiders.

The plea also referred to media reports concerning the alleged entry of outsiders into university campuses and incidents involving gunshots. It further alleged the use of vehicles without number plates, tractors, luxury cars and oversized mascots during campaigning, causing disruption to traffic around the university.

The High Court had previously warned that vote counting could be stopped if the authorities failed to provide an adequate account of the action taken against those accused of violating election rules.

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Police, DU File Reports

Delhi Police and Delhi University submitted status reports before the bench on Friday detailing the action taken over the alleged campaign-related violations.

According to the reports, several FIRs had been registered, vehicles impounded and arrests made in connection with the incidents.

The bench directed the police to ensure that "criminal action initiated by the police shall, in all right earnest, be taken to its logical end."

The court's latest directions come ahead of the DUSU election results, with the ban on victory processions applying both to university campuses and hostels as well as roads across Delhi.