Amid the escalating political tensions ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party launched a fresh attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his recent trip to Malaysia, slamming him for vacationing while people struggle with real issues.

BJP pointed out at Gandhi's frequent foreign trips during active campaigning seasons, suggesting that his absence during this crucial time signals his lack of commitment to regional problems in poll-bound Bihar.

Taking a potshot at the Leader of Opposition, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya wrote on X: "Looks like the heat and dust of Bihar’s politics was too much for the Congress Yuvraj, who had to rush off for a break. Or is it another one of those secret meetings that no one is supposed to know about?"

He also shared a picture from Rahul Gandhi's vacation in Lagkwai, Malaysia, wherein the Congress leader can be seen wearing a t-shirt and shorts with a white cap, looking at the camera.

"Either way, while people struggle with real issues, Rahul Gandhi is busy perfecting the art of disappearing and vacationing," he added.

Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar concluded on September 1. During the rally, the two leaders covered around 1,300 kilometres, 25 districts, and nearly 110 assembly constituencies in just two weeks.

Gandhi's foreign visits have been often ridiculed by the BJP, especially during election campaigns and parliament sessions. BJP targeted Rahul Gandhi over his frequent Vietnam trips and other countries in this year's budget session, criticising him for lack of public disclosure.

Malviya previously claimed that these undisclosed trips posed serious national security questions. "As the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi holds a crucial position, and his numerous clandestine trips abroad, especially while Parliament is in session, raise serious questions about propriety and national security," Amit Malviya wrote on X.

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad had also flagged concerns over Rahul Gandhi's "curious" and "extraordinary fondness for Vietnam" durign a press conference.