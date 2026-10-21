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English NewsNewsIndiaFirecrackers, Rockets, Sparks Shoot Towards Crowd As Ravana Effigy Burns During Dussehra; Video Goes Viral

Firecrackers, Rockets, Sparks Shoot Towards Crowd As Ravana Effigy Burns During Dussehra; Video Goes Viral

A viral Dussehra video shows fireworks from a burning Ravana effigy flying towards spectators, triggering online reactions and safety concerns.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 21 Oct 2026 12:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Dussehra celebration turned chaotic as effigy fireworks hit spectators.
  • Viral video showed chaos, sparking online debate on crowd safety.
  • Incident occurred amidst nationwide Dussehra celebrations attended by dignitaries.

A Dussehra celebration took an alarming turn when fireworks packed inside a burning Ravana effigy began shooting towards spectators, forcing people to scramble for safety. The incident, captured in a viral video, has triggered a debate online over crowd safety and the use of firecrackers during effigy-burning ceremonies.

The location and date of the footage have not been independently verified.

Viral Video Shows Fireworks Flying Into Crowd

The video shows a man setting fire to the effigy from its base. As the flames spread, fireworks embedded inside the structure began exploding in different directions, sending rockets and sparks towards the gathering.

Spectators standing close to the effigy can be seen moving away as the crackers burst around them. The clip ends with the Ravana effigy continuing to burn.

The chaotic sequence reminded some viewers of a scene from Golmaal 3, featuring Ajay Devgn, in which competing firecracker shops set off a chain of explosions, with rockets and crackers flying in every direction.

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'Ravana's Counter-Attack': Internet Reacts

The footage prompted a mix of humour and concern on social media. While some users blamed the crowd for standing too close to the burning structure, others questioned the safety arrangements and the quantity of fireworks packed inside the effigy.

One user commented, “This is Ravana’s counter-attack.”

Another expressed concern over the potential consequences of such incidents, saying, “What nonsense is this! This is very dangerous, both for humans and animals! And these people are enjoying it.”

The clip has renewed attention on the risks posed by fireworks during public celebrations, particularly when large crowds gather around burning effigies.

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Dussehra Celebrations Across India

The incident came as cities across India marked Dussehra on Tuesday, with effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghnad set ablaze amid fireworks, cheers and chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

In Delhi, thousands gathered at venues ranging from the historic Red Fort grounds to neighbourhood Ramlila events to witness Ravan Dahan, marking the traditional triumph of good over evil. Clear skies and cooler weather also provided more favourable conditions than the rain-disrupted celebrations at several venues the previous year.

President Murmu, PM Modi Attend Delhi Events

President Droupadi Murmu attended celebrations at Dwarka Shri Ram Leela, where she performed the traditional aarti of Ram, Lakshman and Sita before symbolically shooting an arrow to set Ravana's effigy ablaze. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and cabinet minister Parvesh Verma were also present.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended Vijayadashami celebrations at the Indraprastha Ramleela Ground in east Delhi's IP Extension.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened during a recent Dussehra celebration?

Fireworks packed inside a burning Ravana effigy began shooting towards spectators, causing people to scramble for safety. A viral video captured this chaotic incident.

What concerns did the viral video raise online?

The footage triggered a debate about crowd safety and the quantity of firecrackers used in effigy-burning ceremonies. Some users also questioned the safety arrangements.

Was the location or date of the incident verified?

No, the location and date of the footage showing fireworks flying into the crowd have not been independently verified.

Who attended Dussehra celebrations in Delhi?

President Droupadi Murmu attended celebrations at Dwarka Shri Ram Leela. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present at the Indraprastha Ramleela Ground in east Delhi.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Oct 2026 12:35 PM (IST)
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Dussehra Ravana Effigy 'Ravan Dahan'
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