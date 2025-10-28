Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaDurgapur Medical Student Gang Rape Case: Main Accused Identified, Six In Judicial Custody

Durgapur Medical Student Gang Rape Case: Main Accused Identified, Six In Judicial Custody

The assault took place on October 10 in a forested area near a private medical college and hospital in West Burdwan district.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 04:26 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a case that has shaken West Bengal’s Durgapur, police have identified Firdous Sheikh as the main accused in the gang rape of a second-year medical student, while five others — including the survivor’s boyfriend and classmate — have been named as co-accused. The assault took place on October 10 in a forested area near a private medical college and hospital in West Burdwan district. The survivor, a student from Odisha, was allegedly lured and sexually assaulted by the group.

The case took a crucial turn on Monday, when the Test Identification (TI) parade report was read out in the Durgapur Sub-Divisional Court, confirming that Sheikh had raped the victim. According to Partha Ghosh, the survivor’s lawyer, the TI parade also implicated the other five accused in varying degrees of involvement. He described the survivor’s classmate — also her boyfriend — as the “main conspirator or mastermind” behind the attack, as per a report on PTI.

Since the classmate had already been identified by the survivor, he was not included in the TI parade. However, Ghosh confirmed that his name will be added to the charge sheet once it is filed and the trial begins. The court granted permission to open and read the TI parade report during the hearing, marking a key development in the investigation.

After their five-day judicial custody, all six accused were virtually produced before the court from the correctional facility. None had legal representation and personally sought bail, which was denied due to the seriousness of the crime. The court extended their judicial custody until October 31 and directed police to expedite the filing of the charge sheet to ensure a swift trial.

The survivor, who was initially reluctant to approach police out of fear, later confided in her roommates. A formal complaint was then lodged by her employer, leading to the arrests of the accused.

Published at : 28 Oct 2025 04:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
WEst Bengal
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
ECI Issues Notice To Prashant Kishor For Dual Voter Registration In Bihar & West Bengal
ECI Issues Notice To Prashant Kishor For Dual Voter Registration In Bihar & West Bengal
India
Delhi Conducts First-Ever Cloud Seeding Trial To Combat Air Pollution, Rains Likely Soon
Delhi Conducts First-Ever Cloud Seeding Trial To Combat Air Pollution, Rains Likely Soon
Cities
Bus Catches Fire At Delhi Airport, No Passengers Onboard
Bus Catches Fire At Delhi Airport, No Passengers Onboard
Cities
Cyclone Montha To Make Landfall Tonight; Andhra Braces For Heavy Rain Amid Severe Storm Alert
Cyclone Montha To Make Landfall Tonight; Andhra Braces For Impact Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Advertisement

Videos

Mahagathbandhan Manifesto to Focus on Youth and Women: Monthly Aid, Jobs for Every Household Expected
Chhath Puja Concludes with Arghya to Rising Sun: Leaders and Devotees Offer Prayers Across India
Breaking: Delhi to Ban BS4 and BS5 Diesel Vehicles from Nov 1: Only BS6 Models Allowed Entry
Double Voter Controversy: Prashant Kishor Listed as Voter in Both Bengal and Bihar, EC Probes Begin
Breaking: Mahagathbandhan to Unveil Bihar Poll Manifesto: Jobs for Every Family, ₹2,500 Aid for Women
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
In Spite Of Headwinds In Bilateral Relations, India-US Elevates QUAD Military Engagement
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget