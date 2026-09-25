No Padma Hilsa For Kolkata This Durga Puja As Bangladesh Halts Fish Imports From India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bangladesh has not permitted Padma hilsa exports for Puja.

Bangladesh also banned imports from India, cancelling permits.

October 8 fishing ban leaves no time for fresh imports.

Kolkata’s hilsa lovers could miss out on the much-awaited Padma hilsa this Durga Puja, with no permission yet granted by Bangladesh for exports to India. Instead, the city had been looking towards hilsa brought in from Gujarat, much of which was reported to be carrying roe.

Syed Anwar Maqsood, secretary of the Fish Importers’ Association, said importers had approached the Bangladesh government seeking permission to bring hilsa to Kolkata but had not received approval so far.

The situation has become more complicated after Bangladesh ordered a halt to hilsa imports from India and cancelled the import permits of fish traders. The move has also affected plans to bring hilsa from Gujarat to Kolkata ahead of Puja.

Why Padma Hilsa Is Missing This Puja

Bangladesh had imposed a ban on hilsa exports to India in 2013 under the government led by then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. As a result, exports of the prized Padma hilsa to India were largely halted, leaving Bengali food lovers in West Bengal without the fish during the festive season.

The ban was lifted in 2018 following diplomatic discussions between India and Bangladesh. From that year onwards, Bangladesh began sending large quantities of hilsa to Kolkata as a gift ahead of Durga Puja. This continued for the next seven years, including after Hasina took political refuge in India, when Bangladesh's interim government also continued hilsa exports.

However, this year, no such consignment of Padma hilsa is expected to reach Kolkata before Puja.

Gujarat Hilsa Was Expected To Fill The Gap

Against this backdrop, a delegation from the Kolkata Fish Importers’ Association travelled to Dhaka in August to discuss hilsa imports with officials from Bangladesh’s commerce department. According to the association, Bangladeshi officials had indicated that hilsa would be sent to India this year as well.

However, the situation changed after Bangladeshi fish traders imported around 550 metric tonnes of roe-filled hilsa from Gujarat during August and September. The development came as Bangladesh considered its own supply and trade arrangements.

On Wednesday, the Bangladesh government imposed a ban on hilsa imports from India and cancelled the import permits issued to fish traders. This means exporters in India can no longer send Gujarat hilsa to Bangladesh, affecting the broader hilsa trade ahead of the festive season.

October 8 Fishing Ban Leaves Little Time

Maqsood said there was now little time left to arrange hilsa imports for Kolkata before Puja. Bangladesh is also scheduled to impose a ban on hilsa fishing in the sea from October 8.

With the fishing restriction approaching and no permission for Padma hilsa exports to India, the association believes there is little scope for fresh consignments to reach Kolkata in time for the festive season.

That leaves Bengali food lovers facing the possibility of celebrating Puja without the much-anticipated Padma hilsa on their plates this year.