Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Drunk SUV driver killed two cousins near Kolhapur.

Accused, son of ex-politician, fled after collision.

Police arrested him, in custody, facing multiple serious charges.

Victims, sole family earners, left behind young children.

Two cousins were killed after an allegedly drunk SUV driver rammed their moped from behind near Shahu Toll Naka in Maharashtra's Kolhapur. The accused allegedly fled the spot after the collision, returned home and went to sleep before police tracked him down and arrested him around 1.15 am on Monday.

The victims, identified as Umesh Pathrut (32) and Ganesh Pathrut (34), worked as stone cutters and were the sole earning members of their respective families.

Son Of Former Gokul Dairy Chairperson Arrested

The accused, identified as 36-year-old Padmasinh Ranjitsinh Patil, is the son of Ranjitsinh Vishwanathrao Patil, a locally influential politician and former chairperson of Kolhapur's Gokul dairy. The family belongs to Murgud in Kagal taluka and Ranjitsinh Patil had joined the NCP a year ago, as per reports.

Santosh Doke, inspector in charge of Rajarampuri police station, said Padmasinh was alone in the SUV at the time of the accident and was allegedly heavily intoxicated.

Police arrested him from his residence after he reportedly returned home following the collision.

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SUV Rammed Moped Near Shahu Toll Naka

The accident occurred near Shahu Toll Naka on the old Pune-Bengaluru National Highway passing through Kolhapur.

According to police, Patil was driving towards a family-owned bar and restaurant when his SUV hit the cousins' moped from behind. The impact threw both men off the two-wheeler, leaving them critically injured.

"The car was being driven at high speed and in a negligent manner by Padmasinh Ranjitsinh Patil, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol," an official said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The accused allegedly left the accident site without stopping to assist the victims. Patil was subsequently traced and arrested, Doke told PTI.

Multiple Charges Invoked, Police Get Custody Till November 25

Police have registered a case against Patil under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act.

The charges include culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 105 of the BNS, rash driving under Section 281 and Sections 125(a) and 125(b), which deal with acts endangering life and personal safety.

The police have also invoked Sections 134(a) and 134(b) of the Motor Vehicles Act for allegedly failing to fulfil a driver's responsibilities following an accident. Sections 184 and 185, relating to dangerous driving and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, have also been included.

Patil was produced before a Kolhapur court on Monday afternoon, which remanded him to police custody until November 25.

"The court has granted us custody of the accused till Nov 25. The blood sample test proves he was drunk. We submitted the report. Further investigation will reveal more details," Doke said.

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Two Children Left Behind By Each Victim

Meanwhile, relatives said the two cousins were initially taken to City Hospital in Rajarampuri before being referred to CPR Hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.

Umesh is survived by his two-year-old son, while Ganesh leaves behind two children aged six and nine.

Both men lived in Pathrut Galli near CSIBER Chowk and belonged to the Patharwat community, whose families have reportedly resided in the locality for four generations.