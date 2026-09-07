India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaDrug Peddler Escapes NCB Custody In Jammu, Search Operation Underway

Drug Peddler Escapes NCB Custody In Jammu, Search Operation Underway

Aqib Bashir, a resident of Kakapora in Pulwama district, was arrested by the NCB after 522 grams of heroin was allegedly recovered from his possession on a passenger bus in Samba district.

Written By : Ajay Bachloo |  Updated at : 07 Sep 2026 12:46 PM (IST)

A suspected drug peddler escaped from the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Jammu, prompting authorities to launch an alert and intensify search and checking operations across the region, officials said on Monday.

Aqib Bashir, a resident of Kakapora in Pulwama district, was arrested by the NCB on September 3 after 522 grams of heroin was allegedly recovered from his possession on a passenger bus in Samba district.

According to officials, Bashir managed to flee from NCB custody at Narwal during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Following his escape, police and other security agencies intensified frisking and vehicle checks at important entry and exit points. Search teams have also been deployed at multiple locations to trace and apprehend the accused.

Officials are also investigating the circumstances surrounding Bashir's escape from custody.

NCB's Month-Long Operation

Bashir's arrest came as part of a month-long NCB operation in the Jammu division that uncovered two routes allegedly being used by drug smugglers to bring heroin into Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, one route involved direct smuggling from Pakistan through the Uri sector, while another involved an indirect route through Punjab.

The NCB carried out four interceptions over the past month, along with a related recovery in Punjab. The operations resulted in the seizure of 6.920 kg of heroin and the arrest of six accused persons.

Published at : 07 Sep 2026 12:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
JK News Drug Peddler Jk
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Air India Express Flight To Abu Dhabi Turns Back To Kochi After Engine Oil Drops At 36,000 Feet
Air India Express Flight To Abu Dhabi Turns Back To Kochi After Engine Oil Drops At 36,000 Feet
India
Justice Ashwani Mishra Takes Oath As Punjab And Haryana HC Chief Justice, CM Mann Skips Event
Justice Ashwani Mishra Takes Oath As Punjab And Haryana HC Chief Justice, CM Mann Skips Event
India
Amritsar Airport Suspends Operations For 90 Minutes After Drone Sighting; 7 Flights Diverted
Amritsar Airport Suspends Operations For 90 Minutes After Drone Sighting; 7 Flights Diverted
India
BRS Leaders KTR, Harish Rao Detained During Black T-Shirt Protest Outside Telangana Assembly
BRS Leaders KTR, Harish Rao Detained During Black T-Shirt Protest Outside Telangana Assembly
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Collapse: Lookout Notice Against Hariram Bansal, Police Intensify Search After Six Deaths
Delhi Tragedy: Woman’s Emotional Plea for Help Captures Horror of Satya Niketan Building Collapse
Delhi Building Collapse: Lookout Notice Issued Against Owner Hariram Bansal as Police Hunt Intensifies
Delhi PG Tragedy: Satya Niketan Collapse Raises Questions Over Illegal Construction and Safety
Delhi Tragedy: Operation Zindagi Continues as Workers Feared Trapped Under Satya Niketan Debris
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget