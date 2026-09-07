Drug Peddler Escapes NCB Custody In Jammu, Search Operation Underway

A suspected drug peddler escaped from the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Jammu, prompting authorities to launch an alert and intensify search and checking operations across the region, officials said on Monday.

Aqib Bashir, a resident of Kakapora in Pulwama district, was arrested by the NCB on September 3 after 522 grams of heroin was allegedly recovered from his possession on a passenger bus in Samba district.

According to officials, Bashir managed to flee from NCB custody at Narwal during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Following his escape, police and other security agencies intensified frisking and vehicle checks at important entry and exit points. Search teams have also been deployed at multiple locations to trace and apprehend the accused.

Officials are also investigating the circumstances surrounding Bashir's escape from custody.

NCB's Month-Long Operation

Bashir's arrest came as part of a month-long NCB operation in the Jammu division that uncovered two routes allegedly being used by drug smugglers to bring heroin into Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, one route involved direct smuggling from Pakistan through the Uri sector, while another involved an indirect route through Punjab.

The NCB carried out four interceptions over the past month, along with a related recovery in Punjab. The operations resulted in the seizure of 6.920 kg of heroin and the arrest of six accused persons.