Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Centre proposes free licence detail updates, reduced service fees.

Deadlines, automatic approvals streamline services; new address proofs accepted.

Emergency contacts mandatory, organ donation optional; feedback invited.

The Centre has proposed changes to driving licence rules that could make updating personal details easier and reduce fees for several services. The draft includes free updates to addresses, mobile numbers and email IDs, along with time limits for processing applications and automatic approval in certain cases.

Under the proposed rules, applicants may not have to pay fees to update their address, mobile number or email ID on a driving licence. Online identity verification through Aadhaar for related services could also become free.

The draft also proposes accepting electricity and domestic gas bills as proof of address, provided the documents are not more than three months old.

Time Limits And Automatic Approval Proposed

The draft proposes setting deadlines for decisions on different driving licence services. Applications to change a name or other details would have to be decided within 15 days.

Address-change applications could be deemed approved if no decision is taken within 30 days. The proposal also provides for automatic action within seven days on applications to remove a vehicle category from a driving licence.

Online Applications May Become Simpler

The Sarathi portal could be updated to automatically fill in information already available when applicants submit forms, reducing the need to enter the same details repeatedly.

Separate forms are also proposed for licence renewal, obtaining a duplicate licence and adding a new vehicle category to an existing licence.

Emergency Contact And Organ Donation Options

The draft proposes making emergency contact details mandatory in driving licence applications. Applicants may also be given the option to consent to organ donation.

The proposed changes have not yet come into force. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has invited suggestions and objections on the draft within 30 days. The final rules will be determined after the feedback is considered.