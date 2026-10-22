India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaDriving Licence Rule Change: No Fee For Updating Address, Mobile Number? Centre Proposes Major Changes

Driving Licence Rule Change: No Fee For Updating Address, Mobile Number? Centre Proposes Major Changes

The draft proposes removing charges for updating addresses, mobile numbers and email IDs, as well as for Aadhaar-based online identity verification.

Written By : Varun Bhasin |  Updated at : 22 Oct 2026 09:46 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Centre proposes free licence detail updates, reduced service fees.
  • Deadlines, automatic approvals streamline services; new address proofs accepted.
  • Emergency contacts mandatory, organ donation optional; feedback invited.

The Centre has proposed changes to driving licence rules that could make updating personal details easier and reduce fees for several services. The draft includes free updates to addresses, mobile numbers and email IDs, along with time limits for processing applications and automatic approval in certain cases.

Under the proposed rules, applicants may not have to pay fees to update their address, mobile number or email ID on a driving licence. Online identity verification through Aadhaar for related services could also become free.

The draft also proposes accepting electricity and domestic gas bills as proof of address, provided the documents are not more than three months old.

Time Limits And Automatic Approval Proposed

The draft proposes setting deadlines for decisions on different driving licence services. Applications to change a name or other details would have to be decided within 15 days.

Address-change applications could be deemed approved if no decision is taken within 30 days. The proposal also provides for automatic action within seven days on applications to remove a vehicle category from a driving licence.

Online Applications May Become Simpler

The Sarathi portal could be updated to automatically fill in information already available when applicants submit forms, reducing the need to enter the same details repeatedly.

Separate forms are also proposed for licence renewal, obtaining a duplicate licence and adding a new vehicle category to an existing licence.

Emergency Contact And Organ Donation Options

The draft proposes making emergency contact details mandatory in driving licence applications. Applicants may also be given the option to consent to organ donation.

The proposed changes have not yet come into force. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has invited suggestions and objections on the draft within 30 days. The final rules will be determined after the feedback is considered.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will updating personal details on a driving licence still require a fee?

No, under the proposed rules, applicants may not have to pay fees to update their address, mobile number, or email ID. Online identity verification through Aadhaar for related services could also become free.

What new documents can be used as proof of address for driving licence applications?

The draft proposes accepting electricity and domestic gas bills as proof of address. These documents will be valid only if they are not more than three months old.

Are there proposed time limits for processing driving licence applications?

Yes, decisions on name changes must be made within 15 days. Address-change applications could be deemed approved if no decision is taken within 30 days.

What new options are proposed for driving licence applications?

The draft proposes making emergency contact details mandatory for applicants. There will also be an option for applicants to consent to organ donation.

About the author Varun Bhasin

Varun Bhasin is a Principal Correspondent with ABP News and has been working in journalism for the past nine years. He covers stories related to airlines, railways and road transport. Prior to this, he has worked with several media organisations. Varun has also been involved in producing documentary films focused on issues and developments in the news sector. He completed his education at MBM University, Jodhpur. He can be contacted via email at varunb@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 22 Oct 2026 09:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Driving License Rto Rules
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Get Crime Branch Notice Hours After Release From Tihar Jail
CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Get Crime Branch Notice Hours After Release From Tihar Jail
India
'Gyanu Must Go': CJP's Saurav Das In First Post After Release From Tihar Jail
'Gyanu Must Go': CJP's Saurav Das In First Post After Release From Tihar Jail
India
Raihan Vadra's Protest Photos Pulled From Art Show, Mother Priyanka Gandhi Slams Move
Raihan Vadra's Protest Photos Pulled From Art Show, Mother Priyanka Gandhi Slams Move
India
Ladakh panchayat polls to be held on November 21
Ladakh panchayat polls to be held on November 21
Advertisement

Videos

BJP Politics: Nitin Nabin Pays Tribute to Jan Sangh Veterans, Vows to Build Party on Their Ideals
MARS MOON MYSTERY: सावधान! 2031 में मंगल के चांद का हिस्सा पहुंचेगा धरती पर! |ABPLIVE
Bollywood Crime Alert: Shooters Allegedly Recce Amitabh, Salman, Aamir and Akshay's Homes in Mumbai
Lucknow Crime Update: Shraddha Dubey's Alleged Aide Aamir Detained in Shiva Sharma Murder Probe
Bollywood Crime: Tiger Shroff Case Exposes Alleged Clandestine Weapon Handover Tactics
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget