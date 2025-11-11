Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaDr Umar Went To Delhi 3 Years Ago, Visited Pulwama In Sept: Delhi Blast Suspect's Aunt — ABP News Exclusive

Police have identified Dr Umar, a resident of Pulwama, as the man seen driving the Hyundai i20 that exploded near the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening.

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 01:14 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The aunt of Dr Umar Mohammad, the prime suspect in the Red Fort car explosion, said the family did not know of his alleged involvement in the Delhi blast. Umar, a doctor from Pulwama, had reportedly moved to Delhi three years ago and last visited his hometown two months back.

In an exclusive conversation with ABP News, Umar’s aunt Tabassum said that he had worked at a medical college in Anantnag before shifting to Delhi. She said he was a doctor and liked studying.

“He was a doctor, an MD. He used to study day and night and didn’t like being disturbed,” she said, insisting the family had never seen any signs of extremist behaviour. "He used to say, 'Don't disturb me, let me study.' That's all, he wanted to study."

On being asked if the family was aware of the incident, she said: "No, I don't have any information. I am hearing from you people. I swear, I don't know anything. I have heard from you people that he did this, he did that."

Umar's aunt also denied knowing Adil and Muzammil, the two doctors who have been arrested as part of the Faridabad arms haul.

According to Tabassum, police officials arrived at their house around 10:30 PM on Monday. “They came for questioning and took away his two brothers and mother in the morning. We don’t know what happened next,” she said.

Police have identified Dr Umar, a resident of Pulwama, as the man seen driving the Hyundai i20 that exploded near the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police and central agencies have intensified their probe, scanning CCTV footage and collecting mobile data from around the blast site to trace digital footprints connected to the incident.

Authorities have already registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Explosives Act, while the national capital remains on high alert.

As the investigation deepens, Umar’s family continues to maintain that he was only focused on his medical career, a claim that stands in sharp contrast to the chilling CCTV evidence now under scrutiny by Delhi Police. 

Published at : 11 Nov 2025 01:08 PM (IST)
