‘Dowry’ death of former judge’s daughter-in-law: Kin protest outside MP CM’s residence

Bhopal, May 17 (PTI): Family members of a 33-year-old woman found dead in Bhopal earlier this week staged a protest outside the chief minister’s residence on Sunday, demanding a fresh post-mortem examination of her body at AIIMS Delhi.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe allegations of dowry harassment against the woman’s lawyer husband and his mother, a former judge.

Twisha Sharma, who hailed from Noida, was found hanging at her marital home in the Katara Hills area here on May 12 (Tuesday). According to police, she met Bhopal-based lawyer Samarth Singh through a dating app in 2024 and married him in December 2025.

Her family has accused Samarth Singh and his mother Giribala Singh of murder. They protested outside Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s official residence in Bhopal to press for their demands.

Twisha’s family claimed that her body had remained in the mortuary of AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) Bhopal for the last five days and demanded a second post-mortem examination at AIIMS Delhi.

Her father Navnidhi Sharma and her brother said officials from the CM’s Office assured them of fair action after they met them during the protest. Navnidhi also demanded that the legal proceedings in the case be transferred to a court outside Madhya Pradesh.

According to Twisha’s relatives, she wanted to leave Bhopal and return to Noida. They also claimed that she remained in touch with them until around 10 pm on Tuesday, shortly before her death.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajneesh Kashyap, who is heading the SIT, had said earlier that a case under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to dowry death and harassment had been registered against Samarth and his mother.

He had said efforts had been intensified to trace and arrest Samarth.

Officials said the SIT would investigate allegations related to dowry harassment, physical assault and alleged attempts to destroy evidence after Twisha’s death.

A local court granted anticipatory bail to the retired judge on Friday, while the hearing on Samarth Singh’s anticipatory bail plea is scheduled for May 18. PTI LAL GK NR

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)