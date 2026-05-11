Khejuri (West Bengal) [India], May 11 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday alleged that BJP "miscreants" set nearly 10 shops ablaze in Khejuri area of East Midnapore district and claimed that West Bengal was already witnessing a "double engine disaster" under the newly formed BJP government in the state.





In a post on X, Banerjee alleged that the incident took place in Khejuri's Jonka GP, West Bhangan Mari area, and accused the police and Central forces of failing to act.





"Bengal is already witnessing a DOUBLE ENGINE DISASTER. In Khejuri's Jonka GP, West Bhangan Mari area, nearly 10 shops were allegedly set ablaze last night by BJP miscreants, right in front of the police. Entire livelihoods have been reduced to ashes because hatred and intimidation are now being used as political tools," Banerjee wrote.





He further targeted the BJP leadership, alleging that violence and fear were being used as instruments of politics in the state.





"This is the true face of the politics preached by @AmitShah and @BJP4India - division, fear and targeted violence carried out with complete impunity. Where are the Central Forces now? Or are they deployed only when it suits the BJP's political agenda?" he said.





Banerjee also questioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the law-and-order situation in the state.





"Is the Home Minister watching in silence while Bengal burns? If shops can be torched and communities terrorised in broad daylight, what remains of law and order? The message being sent is loud and dangerous - under BJP's shadow, violence appears protected. And as they say, the morning shows the day," he added.





Meanwhile, the BJP government led by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday initiated a major administrative reshuffle days after assuming office following the party's historic victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.





In one of his first key administrative decisions, Adhikari transferred seven senior West Bengal Civil Service officers to the Chief Minister's Office as Senior Deputy Secretaries to implement the government's "Sonar Bangla" agenda.





The BJP secured 206 seats in the 294-member Assembly, while the TMC won 80 seats after ruling the state for 15 years. Adhikari took oath as the ninth Chief Minister of West Bengal on Saturday in Kolkata in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leaders.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)