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English NewsNewsIndiaDonor heart transported 95 km from Haryana to Delhi in 63 minutes for transplant

Donor heart transported 95 km from Haryana to Delhi in 63 minutes for transplant

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI): A donor heart was transported from Rohtak to Delhi through a 95-km inter-state green corridor in 63 minutes on Thursday for an emergency transplant at a private hospital in Shalimar Bagh, according to a statemen.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 18 Sep 2026 12:10 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI): A donor heart was transported from Rohtak to Delhi through a 95-km inter-state green corridor in 63 minutes on Thursday for an emergency transplant at a private hospital in Shalimar Bagh, according to a statement.

The heart was retrieved at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Haryana's Rohtak, at 7.20 pm and the team carrying the organ left the facility at 7.40 pm, reaching Fortis Hospital in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, at 8.43 pm, the statement read.

The corridor was coordinated by the Haryana and Delhi police to facilitate the uninterrupted movement of the ambulance carrying the organ across the two states, according to the hospital.

The process began after the hospital was alerted through the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) network at 8.50 am about the availability of a heart for a B-positive recipient.

According to the statement, doctors at the Fortis hospital confirmed a suitable recipient at 9.55 am, while formal allocation was confirmed by NOTTO at 12.03 pm.

The medical team left Delhi for Rohtak at 2.49 pm and reached PGIMS at 4.34 pm. Following the retrieval procedure, the organ was transported back to Delhi under the green corridor arrangement.

"Executing an inter-state green corridor across a 95-km route requires extraordinary synchronisation between law enforcement authorities and medical teams," said Naveen Sharma, vice president and facility director, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh.

The heart was subsequently taken to the hospital for the transplant procedure, officials said. PTI MSJ SHS SHS

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 18 Sep 2026 12:17 AM (IST)
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