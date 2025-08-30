Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaAs Modi Visits China, Trump Scraps India Visit Plans For Quad Summit: NYT

As Modi Visits China, Trump Scraps India Visit Plans For Quad Summit: NYT

Donald Trump has cancelled his planned trip to India for the Quad Summit, according to a report by The New York Times.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Aug 2025 09:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

US President Donald Trump no longer has plans to travel to India for the Quad Summit slated to take place later this year, reported The New York Times, quoting people familiar with the President's schedule.

The development comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin along with 26 other world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin. New Delhi is aiming to reset ties with Beijing as diplomatic and economic relations with the US plunge over India's oil purchases from Russia and Trump's repeated claim of brokering the India-Pakistan ceasefire.

In a news article headlined "The Nobel Prize and a Testy Phone Call: How the Trump-Modi Relationship Unraveled", the American newspaper discussed changing dynamics in India-US relations over the past several months. 

"After telling Mr. Modi that he would travel to India later this year for the Quad summit, Mr. Trump no longer has plans to visit in the fall, according to people familiar with the president’s schedule," the article read. 

Trump had announced a tariff of 25 per cent on India, saying the country is "difficult" to trade with, and slapped another 25 per cent levy for buying oil from Russia amid the Ukraine war. The 50 per cent tariff drove India to stand alone and on top with Brazil in the list of countries that have been imposed by Trump's tariffs. Pakistan came away with just 19 per cent. 

Therefore, as relations spiral downward between India and the US, New Delhi is looking towards its neighbour, China, as well as Russia. 

During his visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold separate bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The talks with Xi are expected to focus on further bolstering ties between India and China, which were severed after a deadly clash between Indian and Chinese troops along the border in Galwan Valley in 2020.  

Published at : 30 Aug 2025 07:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Breaking News ABP Live Donald Trump. India US Tariffs
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Speaks To Zelenskyy Ahead Of SCO Summit In China, Discusses Ukraine War
PM Modi Speaks To Zelenskyy Ahead Of SCO Summit In China, Discusses Ukraine War
India
PM Modi Arrives In China, First In 7 Years As India Resets Ties Amid US Tariff Tension
PM Modi Arrives In China, First In 7 Years As India Resets Ties Amid US Tariff Tension
India
'Within 48 Hours...': Vice Air Chief Reveals Details Of Op Sindoor, Shows New Footage
'Within 48 Hours...': Vice Air Chief Reveals Details Of Op Sindoor, Shows New Footage
Cricket
How To Watch WWE Clash In Paris 2025 Live Streaming In India 
How To Watch WWE Clash In Paris 2025 Live Streaming In India 
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: PM Modi Takes Bullet Train Ride with Japanese PM, Highlights India-Japan Tech Partnership | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Massive Landslide in Jammu & Kashmir’s Ramban: 3 Dead, 4 Missing, Rescue Ops Underway | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Indian Army Rebuilds Washed-Away Tawi Bridge in 12 Hours Amid Heavy Rain | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Vasundhara Raje’s Philosophical Take on Political Setbacks Sparks Buzz | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Meets Governors of 16 Japanese Prefectures to Boost India-Japan Ties | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
India’s Economic Ascent: How The World’s Youngest Major Economy Is Poised To Overtake Giants | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget