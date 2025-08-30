As Modi Visits China, Trump Scraps India Visit Plans For Quad Summit: NYT

US President Donald Trump no longer has plans to travel to India for the Quad Summit slated to take place later this year, reported The New York Times, quoting people familiar with the President's schedule.

The development comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin along with 26 other world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin. New Delhi is aiming to reset ties with Beijing as diplomatic and economic relations with the US plunge over India's oil purchases from Russia and Trump's repeated claim of brokering the India-Pakistan ceasefire.

In a news article headlined "The Nobel Prize and a Testy Phone Call: How the Trump-Modi Relationship Unraveled", the American newspaper discussed changing dynamics in India-US relations over the past several months.

"After telling Mr. Modi that he would travel to India later this year for the Quad summit, Mr. Trump no longer has plans to visit in the fall, according to people familiar with the president’s schedule," the article read.

Trump had announced a tariff of 25 per cent on India, saying the country is "difficult" to trade with, and slapped another 25 per cent levy for buying oil from Russia amid the Ukraine war. The 50 per cent tariff drove India to stand alone and on top with Brazil in the list of countries that have been imposed by Trump's tariffs. Pakistan came away with just 19 per cent.

Therefore, as relations spiral downward between India and the US, New Delhi is looking towards its neighbour, China, as well as Russia.

During his visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold separate bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The talks with Xi are expected to focus on further bolstering ties between India and China, which were severed after a deadly clash between Indian and Chinese troops along the border in Galwan Valley in 2020.