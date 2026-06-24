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HomeNewsIndia'Donald Trump Avenue': Hyderabad Names Road After US President During America's 250th I-Day Celebrations

'Donald Trump Avenue': Hyderabad Names Road After US President During America's 250th I-Day Celebrations

Hyderabad renamed a road near the US Consulate as Donald Trump Avenue, highlighting growing India-US ties during Freedom 250 events.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 24 Jun 2026 02:08 PM (IST)
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  • Officials highlighted growing trade, technology, and strategic partnership opportunities.

Hyderabad witnessed a landmark diplomatic gesture on Tuesday as a prominent road adjacent to the United States Consulate was officially renamed “Donald Trump Avenue,” marking a significant moment in India-US relations during celebrations of the 250th anniversary of American Independence.

The newly named road, located in Nanakramguda’s Financial District, was previously known as US Consulate Road. The renaming ceremony formed part of the Freedom 250 commemorations and was attended by senior Indian and American officials, diplomats, business leaders and government representatives.

Road Renaming Marks Diplomatic Milestone

The ceremonial plaque was jointly unveiled by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. The Telangana government described the initiative as both a tribute to the United States and a recognition of Hyderabad’s expanding role in strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

Officials said the move reflects the deepening engagement between India and the United States across sectors ranging from trade and technology to defence and innovation.

The road's new name honours US President Donald Trump and symbolizes what participants at the event described as a growing strategic partnership between Washington and New Delhi.

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Ambassador Highlights Expanding India-US Partnership

Addressing the gathering, Ambassador Sergio Gor praised Hyderabad’s emergence as a key centre for economic and technological collaboration.

Expressing appreciation to the Telangana government for the decision, Gor said the road naming reflected the “strong, respectful partnership” championed by President Donald Trump.

The ambassador also pointed to ongoing initiatives aimed at expanding economic cooperation between the two nations. He highlighted the proposed interim trade agreement and Mission India, which he said could generate more than USD 20 billion in fresh investment for the United States.

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Telangana Calls It A Symbol Of Future Opportunities

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka said the renaming should be viewed as more than a symbolic act and expressed hope that it would represent future collaboration between the two nations.

“May this avenue carry many journeys – of students, scientists, entrepreneurs, investors, diplomats, families and dreamers,” he said.

High-Profile Event Draws Diplomatic and Business Leaders

The ceremony attracted a distinguished audience that included US Consul General Laura Williams, Telangana ministers, senior bureaucrats, representatives of the diplomatic corps and members of the business community.

The event formed part of wider Freedom 250 celebrations, commemorating 250 years of American independence. Organisers said the road renaming serves as a visible reminder of the growing partnership between India and the United States and Hyderabad’s increasing importance within that relationship.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

When did the road renaming ceremony take place?

The road was renamed on Tuesday, during the celebrations for the 250th anniversary of American Independence. This event was part of the wider

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Jun 2026 02:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
United States Donald Trump Telangana Hyderabad India US Relations Bhatti Vikramarka Sergio Gor
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