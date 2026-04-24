‘Don’t Politicise It’: Tushar Mehta, Kalyan Banerjee Spar in SC Hearing on SIR

Over 92% voter turnout was recorded in the first phase of the Assembly elections in West Bengal.
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‘Don’t Politicise It’: Tushar Mehta, Kalyan Banerjee Spar in Supreme Court Hearing on SIR
Supreme Court noted over 92% turnout in Bengal Phase 1 polls. Kalyan Banerjee cited voter list fears, while Tushar Mehta urged restraint. Court reiterated rules on voting rights.
- Supreme Court notes over 92% voter turnout in West Bengal.
- TMC suggests voter list deletion fears boosted participation.
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Input By : Nipun Sehgal
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the voter turnout in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections?
Why did the Supreme Court express satisfaction with the voter turnout?
The Chief Justice expressed pleasure seeing a large number of people voting, considering it vital for strengthening democracy.
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