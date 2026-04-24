‘Don’t Politicise It’: Tushar Mehta, Kalyan Banerjee Spar in SC Hearing on SIR

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HomeNewsIndia‘Don’t Politicise It’: Tushar Mehta, Kalyan Banerjee Spar in Supreme Court Hearing on SIR

‘Don’t Politicise It’: Tushar Mehta, Kalyan Banerjee Spar in Supreme Court Hearing on SIR

Supreme Court noted over 92% turnout in Bengal Phase 1 polls. Kalyan Banerjee cited voter list fears, while Tushar Mehta urged restraint. Court reiterated rules on voting rights.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 01:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Supreme Court notes over 92% voter turnout in West Bengal.
  • TMC suggests voter list deletion fears boosted participation.

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday heard a matter related to the West Bengal Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, during which it took note of the high voter turnout recorded in the first phase of Assembly elections.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Vipul Pancholi was informed that over 92% polling had been recorded a day earlier. The bench expressed satisfaction over the figure, with the Chief Justice remarking that, as a citizen, he was pleased to see people voting in large numbers, calling it vital for strengthening democracy.

Court Exchange Over Voter List Concerns

During the hearing, Trinamool Congress counsel Kalyan Banerjee argued that fears of names being deleted from voter lists had led to a surge in participation, with many migrant workers returning home to cast their votes.

Responding to the submission, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta urged restraint, saying, “Banerjee sahib, please do not politicise the matter today.”

Justice Bagchi observed that incidents of violence remained limited during polling. The Solicitor General added that the presence of security forces helped build voter confidence, contributing significantly to the strong turnout.

Also Read: 'Will Win 110 Of 152 Seats': Amit Shah Predicts Major Sweep For BJP In Bengal, Promises Bangla-Speaking CM

Court’s Earlier Directions On Voting Rights

The court also referred to its earlier directions, stating that individuals whose appeals were accepted by appellate tribunals before April 21 or 27 must be allowed to vote in the respective phases. However, it clarified that merely having a pending appeal does not automatically grant voting rights, Live Law reported.

According to submissions, around 34 lakh appeals remain pending before tribunals. Of these, 138 appeals were decided, allowing 136 voters to participate in the first phase.

The first phase of voting in West Bengal was held on Thursday, with the second phase scheduled for April 29, as the high-stakes electoral process continues in the state.

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Political Row: From Anger to Mandate—Shah Confident as "Suppressed" Voters Finally Reach Booths

Input By : Nipun Sehgal

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the voter turnout in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections?

Over 92% voter turnout was recorded in the first phase of the Assembly elections in West Bengal.

Why did the Supreme Court express satisfaction with the voter turnout?

The Chief Justice expressed pleasure seeing a large number of people voting, considering it vital for strengthening democracy.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 24 Apr 2026 12:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Supreme Court Of India Kalyan Banerjee TMC VS BJP West Bengal Elections 2026 Election Corner SIR Hearing Supreme Court On SIR
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