'Don't Fear Hindu Rashtra, We All Share Common Ancestors': Baba Ramdev To Muslims | EXCLUSIVE

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ramdev said common ancestry unites, dispelling Hindu Rashtra fears.

He stressed never advocating exclusion, only opposing injustice and sin.

Ramdev noted few Muslims disagree, most accept shared ancestry.

Amid the ongoing debate over the idea of a Hindu Rashtra, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev said people of different faiths may follow different religions, but they share common ancestors. Speaking to ABP News, he urged people not to fear the concept of a Hindu Rashtra and said India's shared heritage should unite rather than divide its citizens.

When asked about his remarks that Muslims should not be afraid of the idea of a Hindu Rashtra, Ramdev said he had never advocated the exclusion of any community.

"When have we ever boycotted anyone? We have always respected everyone. We have opposed sin, injustice and wrongdoing. We believe that irrespective of caste, class or community, we are all descendants of the same ancestors. We should follow the noble values of our sages. For us, the Constitution and the nation are supreme," he said.

Ramdev added that India should strive to become the world's leading economic, social and political power, saying the country's passport and currency should command global respect.

On Reactions From Muslim Clerics

Responding to comments by some Muslim clerics who said they recognise only Allah, Ramdev said those who are not grateful to their ancestors and the nation end up spreading hatred.

"Political leaders who seek polarisation for votes and religious leaders who spread hatred in the name of Hindu and Muslim create divisions. Deep down, our DNA is the same. Even people in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Indonesia now acknowledge that they share common ancestry," he said.

Recalling a visit to Deoband in 2009, Ramdev said he had made similar remarks there, stating that while religions may differ, ancestors cannot. According to him, the gathering, including Muslim clerics, had welcomed his comments with applause.

'Only A Small Minority Disagrees'

When asked why his message had not gained wider acceptance, Ramdev said only a very small section of Muslims disagreed with his views.

"These are only about one per cent of people. The remaining 99 per cent of Muslims do not identify themselves with invaders. They understand that their religion may have changed because of social, economic or political reasons, but their ancestors cannot change. Good and sincere Muslims remain grateful to their ancestors," he said.

He also said India's ancient name was Aryavarta, which later became Bharat. According to Ramdev, the term 'Hindustan' became popular during Muslim rule, while 'India' came into wider use during British rule. He stressed that national unity, equality and moral character should remain paramount and reiterated that the Constitution and the unity of the nation were above everything else.

'Yoga Is Being Accepted Everywhere'

When asked whether many Muslims still refrain from practising Surya Namaskar, Ramdev said yoga was increasingly being embraced across communities.

"They are practising Surya Namaskar as well as Kapalbhati and Anulom Vilom. I have conducted yoga sessions in Deoband and Dubai. I told them that if they suffer from obesity, high blood pressure or sleep-related problems, yoga can help. Today, the entire world has accepted yoga," he said.

Ramdev concluded by reiterating that everyone should remain grateful for their shared ancestral heritage. Referring to his earlier remarks, he said the values embodied by Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, Lord Shiva and the ancient sages represent India's core civilisational ethos. He added that those who spread hatred in the name of caste, class or religion would be dealt with under the Constitution and the law.