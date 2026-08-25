‘Do You Swim In Full Suit?’ Kiren Rijiju Hits Back At Pawan Khera Over Swimming Video

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pawan Khera commented on Kiren Rijiju's swim video, referencing Rahul Gandhi.

Rijiju addressed comparisons between his and Rahul Gandhi's swimming abilities.

Khera responded to Rijiju, reiterating remarks about Rahul Gandhi's impact.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has hit back at Congress MP Pawan Khera over his comments on a swimming video featuring the minister, prompting another response from the Congress leader.

The exchange began after Khera commented on Rijiju's swimming video and referred to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while discussing the minister's swimming abilities.

Rijiju Warns Khera Against ‘Indecent Remarks’

Responding to Khera, Rijiju said the Congress leader should not behave rudely and questioned his comments about the minister swimming “half-dressed”.

"Dear Pawan Khera, if you talk about swimming half-dressed, I will complain to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma about your undisciplined behavior. Do you swim wearing a full suit and coat?" Rijiju said.

The Union Minister also referred to Khera's political experience and his own electoral record.

"You are a first-time MP, nominated by your party to the Rajya Sabha, and I have contested eight elections so far. That doesn't give you the right to make indecent remarks. I swim with my villagers to inspire my people and followers," Rijiju said.

‘I Don't Have Any Thoughts About Rahul Ji’, Says Rijiju

Rijiju also addressed the references to Rahul Gandhi in the exchange.

"When I'm among my people, I don't have any thoughts about Rahul ji. But Congress members started saying that I can't swim like Rahul ji. So, I replied that I don't take any training for such activities. I'm a natural athlete in our vast rivers. Don't be rude all the time without any reason," he said.

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Pawan Khera Responds

Reacting to Rijiju's remarks, Congress MP Pawan Khera said, "Brother Kiren Rijiju, get well soon."

Earlier, Khera had commented on Rijiju's swimming video and the comparison with Rahul Gandhi.

"Friends, accept it. Kiren Rijiju, he (Rahul Gandhi) is a skilled, experienced swimmer. He's no pool novice. Otherwise, he's also sitting idle. He might start going door to door and telling stories," Khera said in his post.

In another post, Khera said, "Imagine how much trouble Rahul Gandhi has caused the BJP. On one hand, Kiren Rijiju couldn't go swimming half-naked without mentioning Rahul Gandhi. On the other hand, senior citizen Giriraj Singh has limited himself to calling himself a 74-year-old with a new baby. What have you done to all of them, Rahulji?"

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