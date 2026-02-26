‘Strong AI Needs Strong Journalism’: DNPA Chair At Conclave On Future Of Digital News

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) Conclave 2026 in New Delhi has brought sharp focus to the sweeping impact of artificial intelligence, regulatory reform, and platform-driven economics on the future of digital journalism. As industry leaders, policymakers, and technology experts gathered under one roof, discussions centred on how newsrooms must adapt to an increasingly AI-mediated ecosystem.

Opening the conclave, DNPA Chairperson and Manorama Online CEO Mariam Mammen Mathew highlighted the scale of disruption facing the industry. She observed that artificial intelligence and rapid digital transformation are fundamentally altering how news is created, distributed, discovered, and monetised.

Mariam Mammen Mathew On AI Regulation, Data Protection and Editorial Trust

Mathew described the sector as standing at a defining crossroads, shaped by evolving data governance norms, shifting platform economics, and changing audience behaviour, as per a report on Times of India. Referring to India’s emerging AI regulatory approach, she emphasised the importance of sustained dialogue between government and digital publishers.

She noted that DNPA has actively engaged with policymakers on consultations related to the Digital Personal Data Protection framework, generative AI, copyright norms, and broader regulatory developments. “Strong AI requires strong, credible journalism,” Mathew remarked, underscoring that innovation must remain anchored in trust and editorial integrity.

Among the major challenges identified were sustainable monetisation in AI-driven environments, safeguarding intellectual property rights, and reducing dependence on dominant platforms to ensure traffic resilience.

Digital Platform Algorithms, Revenue Models & Traffic Resilience Debated

A key theme at the conclave is the changing economics of digital platforms. With algorithm-driven distribution and fragmented audience behaviour reshaping traffic flows, publishers are reassessing long-standing revenue strategies.

Sessions are examining how Indian media organisations can balance technological innovation with consumer protection while maintaining competitiveness in a dynamic regulatory landscape. The emphasis remains on building resilient models that reduce vulnerability to platform volatility.

DNPA Engagement With MeitY, I&B Ministry & TRAI On Digital News Policy

Representing 21 major digital news publishers, DNPA continues its advocacy with institutions including the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.

The conclave is serving as a collaborative platform to shape best practices and craft a forward-looking roadmap for resilience, sustainability, and public trust in India’s digital news ecosystem.