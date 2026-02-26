Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
DNPA Conclave 2026 Opens In New Delhi With Focus On AI, Trust & Digital News Sustainability

DNPA Conclave 2026 opens in New Delhi with focus on AI in journalism, digital media regulation, trust, and sustainable news revenue models.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 10:52 AM (IST)

Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) Conclave 2026 commenced in New Delhi on February 26, bringing together policymakers, editors, technology leaders and media executives to deliberate on the future of digital journalism. This year’s theme — “The New World Order of News: Rewriting the Playbook for a Resilient Digital Future” — underscores the urgency of adapting to sweeping technological and regulatory shifts reshaping the industry.

Positioned as a flagship industry platform, the conclave features curated panel discussions and expert-led sessions designed to map out a strategic roadmap for India’s rapidly evolving digital media ecosystem.

Mariam Mammen Mathew Highlights AI’s Impact 

Ahead of the event, DNPA Chairperson Mariam Mammen Mathew emphasised the need to anchor innovation within structures of accountability and credibility, particularly as artificial intelligence transforms the foundations of journalism. She pointed to the growing influence of AI tools in editorial processes and stressed that trust must remain central to technological adoption.

Vice-Chairperson Puneet Gupt echoed this sentiment, noting that the long-term sustainability of digital journalism depends on harmonising innovation with fair value exchange and public interest considerations.

 AI in Indian Media: Newsroom Automation & Audience Engagement

One of the core discussions on Day One centres on how artificial intelligence is redefining newsroom operations. Speakers are examining AI-driven workflows, automated content production, distribution algorithms and data-led audience engagement strategies that are transforming how news is produced and consumed in India.

Experts are also debating how media organisations can leverage advanced technologies without compromising editorial independence or ethical standards.

What is the theme of the DNPA Conclave 2026?

The theme is

Who attended the DNPA Conclave 2026?

Policymakers, editors, technology leaders, and media executives gathered at the conclave to discuss the future of digital journalism.

What is a key concern regarding AI in journalism?

There is an emphasis on anchoring AI innovation within structures of accountability and credibility. Trust must remain central to technological adoption.

What does the DNPA Conclave aim to achieve?

It serves as a platform for curated panel discussions and expert sessions to create a strategic roadmap for India's digital media ecosystem.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 26 Feb 2026 10:52 AM (IST)
DELHI
