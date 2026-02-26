The theme is
DNPA Conclave 2026 Opens In New Delhi With Focus On AI, Trust & Digital News Sustainability
DNPA Conclave 2026 opens in New Delhi with focus on AI in journalism, digital media regulation, trust, and sustainable news revenue models.
The Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) Conclave 2026 commenced in New Delhi on February 26, bringing together policymakers, editors, technology leaders and media executives to deliberate on the future of digital journalism. This year’s theme — “The New World Order of News: Rewriting the Playbook for a Resilient Digital Future” — underscores the urgency of adapting to sweeping technological and regulatory shifts reshaping the industry.
Positioned as a flagship industry platform, the conclave features curated panel discussions and expert-led sessions designed to map out a strategic roadmap for India’s rapidly evolving digital media ecosystem.
Mariam Mammen Mathew Highlights AI’s Impact
Ahead of the event, DNPA Chairperson Mariam Mammen Mathew emphasised the need to anchor innovation within structures of accountability and credibility, particularly as artificial intelligence transforms the foundations of journalism. She pointed to the growing influence of AI tools in editorial processes and stressed that trust must remain central to technological adoption.
Vice-Chairperson Puneet Gupt echoed this sentiment, noting that the long-term sustainability of digital journalism depends on harmonising innovation with fair value exchange and public interest considerations.
AI in Indian Media: Newsroom Automation & Audience Engagement
One of the core discussions on Day One centres on how artificial intelligence is redefining newsroom operations. Speakers are examining AI-driven workflows, automated content production, distribution algorithms and data-led audience engagement strategies that are transforming how news is produced and consumed in India.
Experts are also debating how media organisations can leverage advanced technologies without compromising editorial independence or ethical standards.
