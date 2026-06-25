Stalin Signals Alliance Strategy, Fires Back At CM Vijay During Political Debate

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom DMK's M.K. Stalin to consider public sentiment against alliances.

Stalin criticized CM Vijay's

He asserted his continued influence, slamming government's administrative failures.

Tiruvarur (Tamil Nadu): DMK chief M K Stalin on Thursday said his party will soon consider the growing public sentiment that it no longer needs alliances to face elections.

Speaking at a marriage function of a party functionary's family member, the former CM was responding to remarks made earlier by MP A Raja.

Replying to him, Stalin said he would evaluate Raja's stated opinion that an alliance is unnecessary.

Addressing the recent rumblings and departures within the party's coalition, Stalin, noting Raja's request, recalled the approach of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi.

Pointing out that Karunanidhi always kept alliances safe, Stalin affirmed that he would not let go of any alliance. "But if partners leave on their own, I cannot say anything. Today, people are saying that alliances are not needed at all. We will definitely consider that," he said.

The DMK leader also launched a scathing attack on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay over his recent "Where is your father?" remark made in the state assembly in the context of Stalin losing the May 23 assembly election and not being a member of the House.

The attack comes after Vijay mockingly inquired about the whereabouts of Stalin to taunt Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin in the assembly recently.

"Do not search for the father there; he is etched in the hearts of the people," Stalin retorted. "Whether I am in the Assembly or not, I am in the people's forum. I have been in politics for 60 years and have always been with the people".

Taking a sharp dig at the current administration, Stalin advised Vijay to look at the government files at the Secretariat instead of searching for him in the Assembly.

"There is no need to search for me. Look at the signatures on the files. You will find Stalin's signature on the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme, the Pudhumai Penn scheme, and the Tamil Pudhalvan scheme," he said, asserting, "As long as the Magalir Urimai scheme exists, this Stalin is the Chief Minister." Stalin also criticised the current government over administrative issues, pointing to ongoing power cuts and the alleged failure to release water for Delta farmers on time.

He contrasted this with his five-year tenure, noting that his government had unfailingly released water from the Mettur dam on schedule every year.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)