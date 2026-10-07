Chennai, Oct 7 (PTI) The opposition DMK launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, questioning his "silence" over the alleged voter deletions in Tamil Nadu.

In a strongly worded post on X on October 6, DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai questioned Gandhi's stance on the deletions made through the SIR process in Tamil Nadu.

Annadurai accused the Congress MP of "adopting inconsistent positions" regarding the electoral roll revision exercise and asked why developments in Tamil Nadu had not received the same attention as the broader campaign against the Election Commission.

His comments come after the INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, took out a march from the Parliament to the Election Commission office in Delhi on Tuesday, demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

The DMK has alleged that millions of voters were removed from TN’s electoral rolls during the EC's SIR exercise.

The DMK spokesperson further sought clarification on why Gandhi has not publicly endorsed a statement attributed to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Kharge had purportedly stated that state governments elected after the SIR exercise should be dissolved.

"Why is he not endorsing Kharge jis statement that all State Governments elected after SIR should be dissolved?" Annadurai asked.

He also sought to know whether the Congress leader refrained from raising the issue because he was "afraid of @actorvijay" to speak about the matter in the state.

Annadurai called Gandhi a "duplicitous man" in his X post, stating, "Once a skunk, always a skunk".

After the 2026 state assembly polls, the decades-old DMK-Cong alliance collapsed. The Congress severed ties with its longtime ally to support actor Vijay's TVK in forming the government, triggering a bitter fallout between the DMK and Congress.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)