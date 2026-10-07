India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndia'Duplicitous': DMK Questions Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Silence’ Over Tamil Nadu Voter Deletions During SIR

'Duplicitous': DMK Questions Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Silence’ Over Tamil Nadu Voter Deletions During SIR

DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai questioned Rahul Gandhi’s “silence” over alleged voter deletions in Tamil Nadu during the SIR exercise.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 07 Oct 2026 02:36 PM (IST)

Chennai, Oct 7 (PTI) The opposition DMK launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, questioning his "silence" over the alleged voter deletions in Tamil Nadu.

In a strongly worded post on X on October 6, DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai questioned Gandhi's stance on the deletions made through the SIR process in Tamil Nadu.

Annadurai accused the Congress MP of "adopting inconsistent positions" regarding the electoral roll revision exercise and asked why developments in Tamil Nadu had not received the same attention as the broader campaign against the Election Commission.

His comments come after the INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, took out a march from the Parliament to the Election Commission office in Delhi on Tuesday, demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

The DMK has alleged that millions of voters were removed from TN’s electoral rolls during the EC's SIR exercise.

The DMK spokesperson further sought clarification on why Gandhi has not publicly endorsed a statement attributed to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Kharge had purportedly stated that state governments elected after the SIR exercise should be dissolved.

"Why is he not endorsing Kharge jis statement that all State Governments elected after SIR should be dissolved?" Annadurai asked.

He also sought to know whether the Congress leader refrained from raising the issue because he was "afraid of @actorvijay" to speak about the matter in the state.

Annadurai called Gandhi a "duplicitous man" in his X post, stating, "Once a skunk, always a skunk".

After the 2026 state assembly polls, the decades-old DMK-Cong alliance collapsed. The Congress severed ties with its longtime ally to support actor Vijay's TVK in forming the government, triggering a bitter fallout between the DMK and Congress. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Oct 2026 02:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi DMK Saravanan Annadurai Special Intensive Revision Tamil Nadu SIR
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Tamil Nadu Hospitals Stop Trilingual Medicine Packets After Hindi Text Triggers Language Row
Tamil Nadu Hospitals Stop Trilingual Medicine Packets After Hindi Text Triggers Language Row
India
'Ready To Meet Political Parties': EC Amid Opposition Protest Over CEC Gyanesh Kumar
'Ready To Meet Political Parties': EC Amid Opposition Protest Over CEC Gyanesh Kumar
India
Mohan Bhagwat Urges People To Follow Bharat’s Traditions, Work For Society
Mohan Bhagwat Urges People To Follow Bharat’s Traditions, Work For Society
India
Barapullah Phase-III Flyover Jam: Traffic Police Ask PWD To Redesign Sundial Merger; Minister Blames AAP
Barapullah Flyover Jam: Police Ask PWD To Redesign Sundial Merger, Minister Blames AAP
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Politics: Kharge Hosts INDIA Bloc Lunch Meet as Opposition Plans Next Move on SIR and EC
Punjab Politics: CBI Summons Mann's OSD Again at 2:30 PM, AAP Plans Statewide Protest Over Raid
Varanasi Politics: Seva Sankalp Yatra Ends in Kashi as BJP Prepares Grand Rally With Yogi Adityanath
Punjab Politics: CBI Welcome Turns Controversial as Police Arrest Two Who Showered Flowers on CBI Team
Punjab Breaking: CBI Summons Bhagwant Mann's OSD Rajveer Ghuman Amid Transfer-Posting Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget