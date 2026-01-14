DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran triggered a fresh political controversy on Tuesday after making pointed remarks comparing the status of women in northern states with that of women in Tamil Nadu. Speaking at the Quaid-E-Millath Government College for Women in Chennai, Maran praised Tamil Nadu’s record on women’s education while criticising what he described as regressive attitudes toward girls in several northern states.

Addressing students, the former Union minister said Tamil Nadu has long prioritised education and empowerment for women, unlike parts of North India where, according to him, girls are often discouraged from pursuing studies or careers.

He remarked that their girl students should be proud, explaining that in North Indian states, girl children were often asked not to take up jobs and instead remain inside the house to do housework, whereas in their region they wanted girls to study.

DMK, Periyar & Women’s Empowerment

Maran used the platform to applaud the DMK government led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, describing Tamil Nadu as “the best state in India.” He linked the state’s progress in women’s education to the Dravidian movement’s long-standing emphasis on social justice and rationalism.

According to Maran, the roots of women’s empowerment in Tamil Nadu lie in the reforms initiated by social reformer Periyar, who championed education for girls at a time when such ideas were uncommon. He argued that successive Dravidian governments had carried forward that legacy by expanding access to education and employment opportunities for women.

The remarks were made at an official event under the Ulagam Ungal Kaiyil (“The World in Your Hands”) initiative, during which Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin distributed laptops to around 900 final-year students of the women’s college.

BJP Slams ‘Regional Stereotyping’

Maran’s broad generalisation about northern states drew sharp criticism, particularly from the Bharatiya Janata Party, which accused him of insulting people from North India. Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy strongly condemned the comments.

BJP leader Anila Singh also criticised Maran’s remarks, calling them “unfortunate” and accusing him of ignoring India’s cultural traditions that revere women as Shakti.

DMK Pushes Back, Defends Statement

The DMK rallied behind Maran, arguing that women’s empowerment varies depending on the political will of state governments. Senior DMK leader T.K.S. Elangovan defended the MP’s comments, asserting that Tamil Nadu has consistently worked to uplift women through education, jobs, and reservation policies.

He said that Congress was now empowering women and that there was no doubt that wherever Congress was ruling, they were doing good work for the education of women. He explained that in Tamil Nadu they (DMK) had fought for women and empowered them by providing education and employment, as well as reserving seats in government jobs. He added that they had been working for the advancement of women’s rights from the beginning, while in the north there was nobody to fight for women.