Tamil Nadu Ready For Change, Says BJP’s Nitin Nabin, Slams DMK–Congress Over Corruption

HomeNewsIndiaTamil Nadu Ready For Change, Says BJP’s Nitin Nabin, Slams DMK–Congress Over Corruption

BJP's Nitin Nabin accuses the DMK-Congress alliance of corruption and governance failures in Tamil Nadu, claiming the state is ready for change.

By : PTI | Updated at : 10 Jan 2026 11:21 AM (IST)

Coimbatore, Jan 10 (PTI) BJP national working president Nitin Nabin has claimed that the DMK-Congress corruption and "governance failures" have impacted every segment of Tamil Nadu and asserted that the state was ready to move on and embrace real change.

Nabin, who will be on a two-day visit to the city, will address the BJP’s “Professionals Connect” programme today at the SNR Auditorium, Nava India, Coimbatore.

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting L Murugan, BJP Mahila Morcha national president and legislator Vanathi Srinivasan, and state chief Nainar Nagenthran, would participate.

Ahead of his visit to Tamil Nadu, Nabin in a post on the social media platform ‘X’ said, “DMK–INC’s corruption and governance failures have impacted every segment of Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu is ready to move on from this oppressive regime and embrace real change.” He would address Sakthi Kendra incharges at Coimbatore later in the day.

On January 11, Nabin would attend the party’s core committee meeting, address booth-level agents at Singanallur.

He would wind up his trip by visiting the Perur Pateeswarar temple and Marudhamalai Murugan temple and participate in the “Namma Ooru Modi Pongal” function at Vadavalli. PTI JSP JSP ROH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

