HomeNewsIndia‘A Slap On Their Faces’: DK Shivakumar Slams BJP After MUDA Report Clears CM, His Family

DK Shivakumar defended the government’s move to withdraw 63 criminal cases filed against farmers, students, Kannada activists, and others.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 03:52 PM (IST)
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday hit back at the BJP for questioning the findings of the PN Desai-led judicial commission, which cleared Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family of any role in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam.

“I think they have failed in their mission. What can they say after failing in their mission? They can’t accept defeat. So, it is a slap on their faces,” Shivakumar told reporters, dismissing the opposition’s attack.

His remarks came a day after the one-man panel headed by retired judge PN Desai submitted its report. While absolving the CM and his family, the commission held MUDA commissioners responsible for “arbitrary and illegal allotment” of sites between 2020 and 2024. The report stated that officials bypassed the Karnataka Urban Development Authorities (KUDA) Act and violated Rule 16 of the 1991 rules in granting alternative sites, pointing to a “scam” in the process. It recommended action against the officials concerned, as per a report on IANS.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil, briefing the media after the cabinet meeting on Thursday, confirmed that the government had accepted the report’s key findings.

Cases Against Agitators Withdrawn

Separately, Shivakumar defended the government’s move to withdraw 63 criminal cases filed against farmers, students, Kannada activists, and others. “We have withdrawn cases of BJP supporters, Kannada agitators, water agitators, and various protestors,” he said.

Citing his own legal troubles during the BJP’s tenure, Shivakumar alleged that many cases filed against his supporters were “false and politically motivated.” He recalled his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate, noting that the Supreme Court had later dismissed the case. “None of my followers caused damage. But when they saw that this was a false case, the Govt had powers and we have withdrawn it," he added. 

Published at : 05 Sep 2025 03:21 PM (IST)
Karnataka
