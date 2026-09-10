India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaKarnataka Govt Launches 7 Key Initiatives As DK Shivakumar Completes 100 Days In Office

Karnataka Govt Launches 7 Key Initiatives As DK Shivakumar Completes 100 Days In Office

Karnataka launches Seva One, farmer and mobility initiatives, and a scheme to distribute five lakh housing sites as Shivakumar marks 100 days.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 10 Sep 2026 02:32 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Karnataka launched Seva One for unified digital government services access.
  • BMTC 2.0, KSRTC Avatara 2.0 apps enhance public transport.
  • Raitha Chaitanya scheme launched; five lakh housing sites provided.

Bengaluru, Sep 10 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Thursday launched a slew of initiatives, including the Seva One digital citizen services platform, Chief Minister Raitha Chaitanya scheme, BMTC 2.0 mobile application and a scheme to distribute five lakh housing sites, marking Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's completion of 100 days in office.

The government also launched the One Karnataka Mobility App — KSRTC Avatara 2.0 — besides introducing a Retrofit Emission Control Device (RECD) initiative for diesel vehicles and announcing the Sainik Samman scheme.

Seva One was launched as the state's “One Government, One Digital” platform, aimed at enabling citizens to access government services and communicate their requirements through a unified digital interface.

The Chief Minister Raitha Chaitanya scheme, aimed at making agriculture more profitable through timely and location-specific farm advice, was launched initially in Mandya, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Hassan and Shivamogga.

It is proposed to be expanded to all districts.

The BMTC 2.0 mobile application will enable commuters to track buses live, check arrival times and routes, purchase tickets digitally and use a wallet facility.

It will also offer a multimodal journey planner, integrated ticketing for BMTC and Namma Metro, and daily, weekly and monthly passes.

The One Karnataka Mobility App — KSRTC Avatara 2.0 — will facilitate booking of buses operated by all four state transport corporations through the app or WhatsApp. It will also offer KSRTC and KSTDC tour packages and digital monthly passes.

The government also announced a scheme to distribute five lakh sites to people without houses or sites, particularly in rural areas. The initiative is aimed at enabling beneficiaries to secure housing sites and live with dignity.

The government described the measures as part of its focus on “equal opportunity and inclusive development” and its commitment to Karnataka's development.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Seva One digital citizen services platform?

Seva One is Karnataka's

What is the purpose of the Chief Minister Raitha Chaitanya scheme?

This scheme aims to make agriculture more profitable by providing timely and location-specific farm advice. It was initially launched in five districts and is planned for expansion statewide.

What features does the BMTC 2.0 mobile application offer?

The BMTC 2.0 app enables live bus tracking, checking arrival times, and digital ticket purchases. It also offers a multimodal journey planner and integrated ticketing for BMTC and Namma Metro.

What is the One Karnataka Mobility App (KSRTC Avatara 2.0)?

This app facilitates booking buses for all four state transport corporations via the app or WhatsApp. It also offers KSRTC and KSTDC tour packages and digital monthly passes.

What is the government's scheme to distribute housing sites?

The government launched a scheme to distribute five lakh housing sites, particularly in rural areas. This initiative aims to provide people without houses or sites with dignified living conditions.

Published at : 10 Sep 2026 02:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka Government DK Shivakumar Karnataka 
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Delhi HC Tells CJP Leaders To Take Down ‘Objectionable’ Posts Against Gaurav Bhatia
Delhi HC Tells CJP Leaders To Take Down ‘Objectionable’ Posts Against Gaurav Bhatia
India
Delhi HC Pulls Up CJP Leaders Over Posts Against Gaurav Bhatia, Orders Their Removal
Delhi HC Pulls Up CJP Leaders Over Posts Against Gaurav Bhatia, Orders Their Removal
India
Modi-Xi Meet At BRICS Summit? First Face-To-Face Talks In Delhi Since Galwan In Focus
Modi-Xi Meet At BRICS Summit? First Face-To-Face Talks In Delhi Since Galwan In Focus
India
Rohit Pawar May Join Congress, Claims BJP MLC; NCP (SP) Leader Hits Back
Rohit Pawar May Join Congress, Claims BJP MLC; NCP (SP) Leader Hits Back
Advertisement

Videos

Mumbai Airport Encroachment Row: MMRDA Says No Permission for Religious Structure
Mumbai Airport Land Row: MMRDA Orders Removal of Unauthorised Prayer Shed Near Terminal 2
BRICS Summit Debate: Manish Tewari Calls for AI Guardrails, BJP Hits Back at Congress
AI Trend : Politicians Join ChatGPT Craze With Retro Looks
Ujjain Khade Hanuman Ji: 150-Year-Old Idol Remains Unmoved, Administration Puts Shifting Plan on Hold
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget