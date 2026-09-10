Karnataka Govt Launches 7 Key Initiatives As DK Shivakumar Completes 100 Days In Office

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karnataka launched Seva One for unified digital government services access.

BMTC 2.0, KSRTC Avatara 2.0 apps enhance public transport.

Raitha Chaitanya scheme launched; five lakh housing sites provided.

Bengaluru, Sep 10 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Thursday launched a slew of initiatives, including the Seva One digital citizen services platform, Chief Minister Raitha Chaitanya scheme, BMTC 2.0 mobile application and a scheme to distribute five lakh housing sites, marking Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's completion of 100 days in office.

The government also launched the One Karnataka Mobility App — KSRTC Avatara 2.0 — besides introducing a Retrofit Emission Control Device (RECD) initiative for diesel vehicles and announcing the Sainik Samman scheme.

Seva One was launched as the state's “One Government, One Digital” platform, aimed at enabling citizens to access government services and communicate their requirements through a unified digital interface.

The Chief Minister Raitha Chaitanya scheme, aimed at making agriculture more profitable through timely and location-specific farm advice, was launched initially in Mandya, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Hassan and Shivamogga.

It is proposed to be expanded to all districts.

The BMTC 2.0 mobile application will enable commuters to track buses live, check arrival times and routes, purchase tickets digitally and use a wallet facility.

It will also offer a multimodal journey planner, integrated ticketing for BMTC and Namma Metro, and daily, weekly and monthly passes.

The One Karnataka Mobility App — KSRTC Avatara 2.0 — will facilitate booking of buses operated by all four state transport corporations through the app or WhatsApp. It will also offer KSRTC and KSTDC tour packages and digital monthly passes.

The government also announced a scheme to distribute five lakh sites to people without houses or sites, particularly in rural areas. The initiative is aimed at enabling beneficiaries to secure housing sites and live with dignity.

The government described the measures as part of its focus on “equal opportunity and inclusive development” and its commitment to Karnataka's development.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)