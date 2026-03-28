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HomeNewsIndiaDJB's bungalow in Jal Vihar allotted to chief secretary

DJB's bungalow in Jal Vihar allotted to chief secretary

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI): The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has allotted its controversial bungalow in the Jal Vihar area to Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma, official sources said on Frida.

By : PTI | Updated at : 28 Mar 2026 12:18 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI): The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has allotted its controversial bungalow in the Jal Vihar area to Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma, official sources said on Friday.

According to sources, Verma has already moved into the government accommodation in south Delhi. "He has been residing in the Jal Vihar bungalow for about a month," an official said.

The bungalow had triggered a major controversy in 2023 during the tenure of former DJB Chief Executive Officer Udit Prakash Rai. At the time, the Delhi government's vigilance department issued a show-cause notice to Rai over allegations that a 15th-century protected structure was demolished to make way for the residence.

The bungalow, constructed at a cost of nearly Rs 4 crore, was built on a site measuring 700 sqm on a plot of 5,500 sqm.

Verma was appointed the chief secretary of Delhi last October and had not been staying in a government-allotted accommodation due to non-availability of a bungalow.

"Usually, different types of houses are allocated to officials according to their rank, cadre and seniority," officials said.

Officials said the Public Works Department (PWD) is the nodal agency for allotting houses to officers of Delhi government, including the chief minister and other ministers. Bureaucrats need to apply to PWD for allotment of official accommodations. PTI SSM SKY SKY

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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