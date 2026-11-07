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English NewsNewsIndiaRajnath Singh Warns Of New Security Threats, Says Warfare Now Goes Beyond Border Firing

Rajnath Singh Warns Of New Security Threats, Says Warfare Now Goes Beyond Border Firing

Rajnath Singh warned that modern warfare now includes cyberattacks, drone swarms and misinformation, stressing the need for stronger security preparedness during his Diwali visit to Bagdogra Airfield.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 07 Nov 2026 05:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Defence Minister warned of evolving, complex security threats.
  • He visited Bagdogra Airfield, interacted with IAF personnel.
  • Singh emphasized air warriors' domain awareness, cyber resilience.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday (November 7, 2026) cautioned that India's security landscape is becoming increasingly complex, with modern warfare extending far beyond conventional cross-border firing. He said emerging threats now include asymmetric warfare, cyberattacks, drone swarms, proxy wars, information operations and narrative management.

According to news agency PTI, Singh also warned that misinformation circulated through social media was being used to create suspicion among local populations and security personnel.

“Adversaries are now trying to exploit vulnerabilities without directly engaging in conflict,” he cautioned.

Rajnath Singh Meets Air Force Personnel At Bagdogra

A day before Diwali, Singh visited the Bagdogra Airfield in West Bengal's Darjeeling district on Saturday and interacted with personnel of the Indian Air Force (IAF). He also addressed the air warriors and expressed happiness at meeting them.

Sharing several posts on X, the Defence Minister said he was delighted to interact with IAF personnel on the eve of Diwali.

“Today, on the eve of Diwali, it was a pleasure to meet and interact with our brave air warriors at Bagdogra Air Force Station. The Indian Air Force stands as a strong pillar, ensuring the security of the nation's skies with unwavering vigilance, exceptional skill and complete preparedness,” he wrote.

Highlighting the evolving nature of security threats, Singh said domain awareness and cyber resilience among air warriors were crucial to safeguarding the country.

“In today's complex security landscape, where challenges such as asymmetric warfare, drone swarms and cyberattacks are emerging, the domain awareness and cyber resilience of our air warriors are vital for the country's defence,” he said.

'Entire Nation Is Proud Of Armed Forces': Rajnath Singh

Singh also praised the dedication, enthusiasm and high morale of IAF personnel deployed at the frontlines, describing their commitment to duty as inspiring.

“Meeting our men and women air warriors deployed on the frontlines and witnessing their boundless enthusiasm, dedication to duty and high morale is truly inspiring,” he said.

The Defence Minister added that the armed forces remain on duty round the clock, allowing people across the country to celebrate festivals in an atmosphere of joy and peace.

“Every festival in our country is celebrated with joy and peace because our armed forces remain deployed round the clock to safeguard the nation. The entire country is proud of their valour and selfless service. Jai Hind!” he added.

Frequently Asked Questions

What new threats is India facing in its security landscape?

India's security landscape now includes threats like asymmetric warfare, cyberattacks, drone swarms, proxy wars, information operations, and misinformation spread via social media. These exploit vulnerabilities without direct conflict.

Why did Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visit Bagdogra Airfield?

Rajnath Singh visited Bagdogra Airfield to interact with Indian Air Force personnel on the eve of Diwali. He praised their dedication, vigilance, and preparedness.

What did Rajnath Singh emphasize for air warriors concerning modern threats?

Singh emphasized domain awareness and cyber resilience are crucial for air warriors. They are vital for defending the country against challenges like asymmetric warfare and cyberattacks.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 07 Nov 2026 05:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajnath SIngh Cyberattacks Diwali 2026 Diwali2026 Bagdogra Airfield Drone Swarms
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