Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Defence Minister warned of evolving, complex security threats.

He visited Bagdogra Airfield, interacted with IAF personnel.

Singh emphasized air warriors' domain awareness, cyber resilience.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday (November 7, 2026) cautioned that India's security landscape is becoming increasingly complex, with modern warfare extending far beyond conventional cross-border firing. He said emerging threats now include asymmetric warfare, cyberattacks, drone swarms, proxy wars, information operations and narrative management.

According to news agency PTI, Singh also warned that misinformation circulated through social media was being used to create suspicion among local populations and security personnel.

“Adversaries are now trying to exploit vulnerabilities without directly engaging in conflict,” he cautioned.

Rajnath Singh Meets Air Force Personnel At Bagdogra

A day before Diwali, Singh visited the Bagdogra Airfield in West Bengal's Darjeeling district on Saturday and interacted with personnel of the Indian Air Force (IAF). He also addressed the air warriors and expressed happiness at meeting them.

Sharing several posts on X, the Defence Minister said he was delighted to interact with IAF personnel on the eve of Diwali.

“Today, on the eve of Diwali, it was a pleasure to meet and interact with our brave air warriors at Bagdogra Air Force Station. The Indian Air Force stands as a strong pillar, ensuring the security of the nation's skies with unwavering vigilance, exceptional skill and complete preparedness,” he wrote.

Delighted to visit the Bagdogra Air Force Station today and interact with our brave Air Warriors on the eve of Diwali. The Indian Air Force stands as a formidable pillar of unwavering vigilance, immense skill, and steadfast readiness in safeguarding our nation’s skies. In today's complex security landscape involving asymmetric warfare, drone swarms, and cyber attacks, our Air Warriors' domain awareness and cyber resilience remain vital in protecting the nation. Meeting the men and women serving on the frontline and witnessing their boundless energy, devotion to duty, and high morale is truly inspiring. Every festival in our country is celebrated with joy and peace because our Armed Forces stand guard round-the-clock. The entire nation takes immense pride in their valor and selfless service. Jai Hind! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 7, 2026

Highlighting the evolving nature of security threats, Singh said domain awareness and cyber resilience among air warriors were crucial to safeguarding the country.

“In today's complex security landscape, where challenges such as asymmetric warfare, drone swarms and cyberattacks are emerging, the domain awareness and cyber resilience of our air warriors are vital for the country's defence,” he said.

'Entire Nation Is Proud Of Armed Forces': Rajnath Singh

Singh also praised the dedication, enthusiasm and high morale of IAF personnel deployed at the frontlines, describing their commitment to duty as inspiring.

“Meeting our men and women air warriors deployed on the frontlines and witnessing their boundless enthusiasm, dedication to duty and high morale is truly inspiring,” he said.

The Defence Minister added that the armed forces remain on duty round the clock, allowing people across the country to celebrate festivals in an atmosphere of joy and peace.

“Every festival in our country is celebrated with joy and peace because our armed forces remain deployed round the clock to safeguard the nation. The entire country is proud of their valour and selfless service. Jai Hind!” he added.