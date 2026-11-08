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English NewsNewsIndiaDiyas And Kashmiri Food: Sonia Gandhi Recalls Diwali At Indira Gandhi’s Safdarjung Residence

Diyas And Kashmiri Food: Sonia Gandhi Recalls Diwali At Indira Gandhi’s Safdarjung Residence

Sonia Gandhi recalls Diwali traditions of earthen diyas, Kashmiri food and family celebrations at Indira Gandhi's Safdarjung residence.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 08 Nov 2026 05:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sonia Gandhi shared family Diwali memories in a video.
  • She recalled garden glowing with earthen lamps, traditional food.
  • Priyanka remembered father buying festive crackers from Chandni Chowk.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi recalled Diwali celebrations at the family home, remembering how the garden would glow with earthen lamps and how festivals were celebrated with traditional food and gatherings. She was speaking to her daughter, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and her granddaughter in a video shot at former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s Safdarjung residence. The video was shared on Sonia Gandhi’s X account.

Garden Lit Up With Diyas

Recalling the celebrations, Sonia said the first diya was lit before the Ganeshji idol, which is now at her home. She remembered how diyas were placed around the pond, along the roof veranda and across the garden pathways. Unlike today, there were no decorative lights everywhere, with earthen lamps illuminating the surroundings.

Chandni Chowk Crackers, Kashmiri Food

During the conversation, Priyanka recalled how her father would take them to Old Delhi’s Chandni Chowk to buy firecrackers, including phuljharis. Sonia also remembered the traditional Kashmiri food prepared during festivals, including sweet rice, which the family continues to buy. She also reminisced about the clear blue skies and the garden as she remembered them from those days.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate First Diwali With Baby Son Vihaan, Call It Their Brightest Yet

Rahul Gandhi Extends Diwali Wishes

Rahul Gandhi also extended Diwali greetings, wishing people and their families happiness, peace and prosperity.

In a post on X, he wrote, “Warm wishes to you and your family for Diwali! May the lamps of joy and prosperity light up every home. May this sacred festival bring happiness, peace, harmony, and the light of new hopes to all of India.”

Also Read: 'First Diwali After Victory Over Naxalism': PM Modi Celebrates Festival With Security Forces In Bastar

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Nov 2026 05:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diwali Rahul Gandhi Sonia Gandhi Diwali 2026
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