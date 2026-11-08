Diyas And Kashmiri Food: Sonia Gandhi Recalls Diwali At Indira Gandhi’s Safdarjung Residence

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sonia Gandhi shared family Diwali memories in a video.

She recalled garden glowing with earthen lamps, traditional food.

Priyanka remembered father buying festive crackers from Chandni Chowk.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi recalled Diwali celebrations at the family home, remembering how the garden would glow with earthen lamps and how festivals were celebrated with traditional food and gatherings. She was speaking to her daughter, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and her granddaughter in a video shot at former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s Safdarjung residence. The video was shared on Sonia Gandhi’s X account.

Garden Lit Up With Diyas

Recalling the celebrations, Sonia said the first diya was lit before the Ganeshji idol, which is now at her home. She remembered how diyas were placed around the pond, along the roof veranda and across the garden pathways. Unlike today, there were no decorative lights everywhere, with earthen lamps illuminating the surroundings.

Revisiting my early memories of celebrating Diwali - the traditions, the festivities and the little moments that made it so special 🪔✨ Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali https://t.co/GzFavNc6Vo — Sonia Gandhi (@SoniaGandhi) November 8, 2026

Chandni Chowk Crackers, Kashmiri Food

During the conversation, Priyanka recalled how her father would take them to Old Delhi’s Chandni Chowk to buy firecrackers, including phuljharis. Sonia also remembered the traditional Kashmiri food prepared during festivals, including sweet rice, which the family continues to buy. She also reminisced about the clear blue skies and the garden as she remembered them from those days.

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Rahul Gandhi Extends Diwali Wishes

Rahul Gandhi also extended Diwali greetings, wishing people and their families happiness, peace and prosperity.

आपको और आपके परिवार को दीपावली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ! 🪔 हर घर में खुशियों और समृद्धि के दीप जलें। यह पावन पर्व पूरे भारत में सुख, शांति, सौहार्द और नई उम्मीदों की रोशनी लेकर आए। https://t.co/1HFUX5eDxL — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 8, 2026

In a post on X, he wrote, “Warm wishes to you and your family for Diwali! May the lamps of joy and prosperity light up every home. May this sacred festival bring happiness, peace, harmony, and the light of new hopes to all of India.”

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