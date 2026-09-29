Ex-IAS Officer Divya Mittal Enters Politics Ahead Of UP Elections, Rules Out Joining Any Party

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ex-IAS Divya Mittal enters politics, unaligned with parties.

She aims to voice citizen concerns, seeking government accountability.

Her agenda includes infrastructure delays, youth issues, and governance.

Former Uttar Pradesh-cadre IAS officer Divya Mittal on Tuesday announced her entry into politics, days after her resignation from the administrative service was accepted. She said her political journey would begin in Uttar Pradesh but made it clear that she would not join any political party.

Mittal said she wanted to work directly with people and build a political platform around issues faced by ordinary citizens rather than align herself with an existing party.

The announcement came after weeks of speculation about her next move following her resignation from the IAS. Calling Uttar Pradesh her "karmabhoomi", Mittal said the state would be the starting point of her political journey.

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‘Voice Of The People’

In a video message, Mittal said she had left the IAS after nearly 13 years and had taken time before announcing her next step. "What next? With whom and from where?" she said, describing the questions that had followed her resignation.

"The first question is what next? Politics," Mittal said. She described her objective as becoming the voice of people whose concerns do not reach government offices or are not heard when they do.

Mittal said her political work would focus on accountability, justice and issues affecting ordinary citizens. She also spoke about the need to examine what she described as a lack of accountability in the functioning of government.

कुछ दिन पहले IAS से त्यागपत्र दिया था और आपके मन में कई सवाल छोड़ दिए थे। अपनी बात इस वीडियो में कह दी है। अगर आपको लगे कि ये आपकी भी बात है, तो 9198956957 पर whatsapp मैसेज करिए। pic.twitter.com/mtS6gzBzRw — Divya Mittal (@divyamittal_IAS) September 29, 2026

From Mirzapur Water Project To Unbuilt School

Recalling her time as a district administrator in Mirzapur, Mittal referred to her experience while inspecting the water supply system in Lahuria Dah. She said a woman from the village had approached her asking for a school that went beyond Class 5.

Mittal said she had initially expected the woman to seek help over issues such as a pension or a house. After examining the rules, she said she approved the school, but three years later construction had still not begun.

"There was just no will. If there had been will, even the mountain would have given way, but if there had been no will, a single file became a mountain," she said, arguing that such delays needed accountability.

Mittal also raised concerns over the lack of roads and bridges in villages, poor road conditions and difficulties faced by children and families during the monsoon.

Jobs, Paper Leaks And AI Concerns

Mittal also spoke about issues facing young people, including examination paper leaks, lengthy recruitment processes and the potential impact of artificial intelligence on employment.

As a mother of two daughters, she said she was concerned about the kind of future young people would face. "Today, there is everything in our politics, there is power, there is noise, but there is no thinking," she said.

Mittal said she wanted to change the way politics was conducted and would work "not with anyone or any party" but with people. She appealed to teachers, farmers, students, doctors, labourers and lawyers to join her effort.

"Meaningful political change can come only through collective public participation," she said.

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Who Is Divya Mittal?

Mittal is a 2013-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre who served for around 13 years. She was posted as District Magistrate in Mirzapur and Deoria and became known for her work on bringing piped water to a remote village in Mirzapur.

She resigned from the IAS on August 30, ending her administrative career. Her resignation was accepted on September 14. At the time of her resignation, she was serving as Special Secretary in the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Department.

Mittal's announcement now marks her transition from the civil services to politics, with Uttar Pradesh as the starting point and no existing political party affiliation announced.