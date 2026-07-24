India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaDismiss Dharmendra Pradhan Before Coming To Parliament: Kharge Targets PM Modi Over Video Message

Dismiss Dharmendra Pradhan Before Coming To Parliament: Kharge Targets PM Modi Over Video Message

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge demanded the dismissal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid the ongoing protests over the NEET paper leak.

Written By : Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 24 Jul 2026 09:30 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PM Modi announced a bill to punish paper leak offenders.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for addressing the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy through a recorded video instead of making a statement in Parliament, and demanded the dismissal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan before the prime minister entered the House.

In a post on X, Kharge said the prime minister should respond to the issue on the floor of Parliament rather than through what he described as a one-sided communication.

"When Parliament is in session, the Prime Minister has to give a Statement on the floor of Parliament, not make a one-sided 'Mann Ki Baat' outside Parliament by recording a video late at night!!"

Kharge Seeks Pradhan's Dismissal

Addressing Modi directly, Kharge urged him to sack Pradhan and apologise to students before attending Parliament.

In a post on X, Kharge wrote: "Before coming to Parliament today, come after dismissing Dharmendra Pradhan. First, apologize to the students and take strict action against those who ordered the use of lathis, batons, and Pellet Guns to suppress the students' voices."

Kharge added that the Opposition was prepared for a detailed discussion on the country's education system once these steps were taken. "Then we are ready for a detailed Discussion on the education system."

ALSO READ: Govt Agrees To Two Key Demands As Sonam Wangchuk Calls Off Hunger Strike Over NEET Paper Leak

Wangchuk Ends Fast; CJP Says Protest To Continue

The Congress leader's statement comes after activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day-long hunger strike at Medanta Hospital in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, along with senior leaders of the Apex Body of Leh Ladakh.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which spearheaded the agitation, welcomed Wangchuk's decision but said its protest would continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned. In a post on X, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke thanked Wangchuk for his "extraordinary courage and sacrifice." However, he maintained that "peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar will continue until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns". 

Kharge's remarks also came a day after PM Modi announced that the Union Cabinet would consider a draft bill providing for fast-track courts and stricter punishment for those involved in examination paper leaks.

The Opposition has also been demanding Pradhan's resignation and a detailed discussion on the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

ALSO READ: Did Cops Detain Boys Carrying Food To Jantar Mantar? Delhi Police Fact-Checks CJP's Claim

Before You Go

PARLIAMENT DEADLOCK: Opposition Stands Firm on Education Minister’s Resignation Before Discussion

Frequently Asked Questions

What recent legislative action did PM Modi announce concerning examination paper leaks?

PM Modi announced that the Union Cabinet would consider a draft bill. This bill aims to provide for fast-track courts and stricter punishment for those involved in examination paper leaks.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 24 Jul 2026 09:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
CJP PM Modi Monsoon Session MALLIKARJUN KHARGE DHarmendra Pradhan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Dismiss Dharmendra Pradhan Before Coming To Parliament: Kharge Targets PM Modi Over Video Message
Dismiss Dharmendra Pradhan Before Coming To Parliament Today: Kharge Tells PM Modi
India
US Imposes 10% Tariff On Indian Imports Over Forced Labour Probe As Trade Deal Talks Continue
US Imposes 10% Tariff On Indian Imports Over Forced Labour Probe As Trade Deal Talks Continue
India
Why Did Sonam Wangchuk End His 26-Day Hunger Strike? Centre's Assurances Explained
Why Did Sonam Wangchuk End His 26-Day Hunger Strike? Centre's Assurances Explained
India
'Follow Doctor's Advice, Regain Weight': PM Modi To Sonam Wangchuk After He Ends Fast
'Follow Doctor's Advice, Regain Weight': PM Modi To Sonam Wangchuk After He Ends Fast
Advertisement

Videos

PARLIAMENT DEADLOCK: Opposition Stands Firm on Education Minister’s Resignation Before Discussion
Politics: Opposition Targets PM Modi Over Silence on Student Protest
Maharashtra Politics: Uddhav-Raj Thackeray Target Government Over Student Protests, Announce Mega March
BJP vs Opposition: NEET Row Escalates in Parliament as Opposition Demands Education Minister’s Resignation
Parliament NEET Row: BJP Accuses Congress of Avoiding NEET Debate, Highlights Fast-Track Court Decision
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget