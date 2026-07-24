Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi announced a bill to punish paper leak offenders.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for addressing the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy through a recorded video instead of making a statement in Parliament, and demanded the dismissal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan before the prime minister entered the House.

In a post on X, Kharge said the prime minister should respond to the issue on the floor of Parliament rather than through what he described as a one-sided communication.

"When Parliament is in session, the Prime Minister has to give a Statement on the floor of Parliament, not make a one-sided 'Mann Ki Baat' outside Parliament by recording a video late at night!!"

Kharge Seeks Pradhan's Dismissal

Addressing Modi directly, Kharge urged him to sack Pradhan and apologise to students before attending Parliament.

In a post on X, Kharge wrote: "Before coming to Parliament today, come after dismissing Dharmendra Pradhan. First, apologize to the students and take strict action against those who ordered the use of lathis, batons, and Pellet Guns to suppress the students' voices."

Kharge added that the Opposition was prepared for a detailed discussion on the country's education system once these steps were taken. "Then we are ready for a detailed Discussion on the education system."

जब संसद चल रही होती है तो प्रधानमंत्री को संसद के पटल पर Statement देना होता है, देर रात एक वीडियो बनाकर, संसद के बाहर एकतरफ़ा “मन की बात” नहीं करनी होती !! @narendramodi जी,



आज संसद में आने से पहले, धर्मेंद्र प्रधान को बर्खास्त कर के आइएगा। पहले छात्रों से माफ़ी माँगिए और… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) July 24, 2026

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Wangchuk Ends Fast; CJP Says Protest To Continue

The Congress leader's statement comes after activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day-long hunger strike at Medanta Hospital in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, along with senior leaders of the Apex Body of Leh Ladakh.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which spearheaded the agitation, welcomed Wangchuk's decision but said its protest would continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned. In a post on X, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke thanked Wangchuk for his "extraordinary courage and sacrifice." However, he maintained that "peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar will continue until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns".

Kharge's remarks also came a day after PM Modi announced that the Union Cabinet would consider a draft bill providing for fast-track courts and stricter punishment for those involved in examination paper leaks.

The Opposition has also been demanding Pradhan's resignation and a detailed discussion on the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

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