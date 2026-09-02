India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaBombay HC Orders CBI Probe In Disha Salian Death Case, Directs FIR Against 'Unknown Persons'

Bombay HC Orders CBI Probe In Disha Salian Death Case, Directs FIR Against 'Unknown Persons'

A bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and Ranjitsinha Raja Bhonsle ordered Mumbai Police to hand over all case papers to the CBI. The agency will also record the statement of Salian’s father, Satish Salian.

Written By : Namrata Dubey |  Updated at : 02 Sep 2026 12:44 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bombay High Court ordered CBI probe into Disha Salian's 2020 death.
  • CBI to register FIR, record father's statement, get case papers.
  • Court clarified no individual accused without sufficient material emerges.
  • Salian's father thanked court, hoping CBI establishes truth.

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the 2020 death of former celebrity manager Disha Salian and directed the agency to register an FIR in the case.

A division bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and Ranjitsinha Raja Bhonsale said the CBI would also record the statement of Salian’s father, Satish Salian, who had approached the court seeking an investigation.

However, the court made it clear that no individual should be treated as an accused unless sufficient material emerges against them during the course of the probe.

ALSO READ | 'Savarkar Never Hated Muslims': Grandnephew Claims In Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case

What Did The Bombay High Court Order?

The High Court directed Mumbai Police to hand over all case papers and relevant material to the CBI for a fresh investigation.

The court said that if the CBI’s investigation establishes that no criminal case is made out, the agency must file an appropriate summary report before the court concerned.

Satish Salian will have the liberty to challenge such a report, the bench said.

The CBI investigation will also examine the statements and allegations made by Salian, with the agency expected to record his statement as part of the probe.

Disha Salian Death Case: What Happened In 2020?

Disha Salian died on June 8, 2020, after falling from the 12th floor of a residential building in Mumbai’s Malad area.

Following her death, Mumbai Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR). The police later said that Salian had died by suicide.

Her death subsequently became the subject of political controversy, with allegations being raised over the circumstances surrounding it.

ALSO READ | ED Acts On Fake Toll Collection In 7 States, Unauthorised Software Used To Collect Toll

Salian's Father Thanks Court 

Speaking after the Bombay High Court’s decision, Satish Salian said he was grateful to the judge and believed that justice had finally been delivered.

“I told the judge I was grateful to him. I received justice thanks to all of you,” he said.

Salian said he had not shed a tear even when his daughter died but became emotional after Wednesday’s court order.

“Until now, I hadn’t shed a single tear—not even when Disha passed away. But today, the tears are flowing,” he said.

He also alleged that the then Uddhav Thackeray-led government had attempted to suppress the case and said he had lost faith in the Mumbai Police’s handling of the matter.

CBI To Conduct Fresh Investigation

According to Salian’s lawyer, Mumbai Police will hand over its complete report and case material to the CBI.

The agency will conduct a fresh investigation and examine the allegations and statements made by Salian, the lawyer said.

Salian said he had initially waited for the Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiry before approaching the High Court. He expressed hope that the CBI probe, to be conducted under the court’s directions, would help establish the truth and lead to justice.

The High Court’s order now paves the way for a fresh investigation into the circumstances surrounding Disha Salian’s death.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Bombay High Court order regarding Disha Salian's death?

The Bombay High Court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe Disha Salian's 2020 death and register an FIR. Mumbai Police must hand over all case papers and relevant material to the CBI.

What was the initial finding about Disha Salian's death in 2020?

Disha Salian died on June 8, 2020, after falling from the 12th floor of a residential building in Mumbai. Mumbai Police initially registered an Accidental Death Report and later said she died by suicide.

What is the CBI's role in the new investigation?

The CBI will conduct a fresh investigation, register an FIR, and record the statement of Disha Salian's father, Satish Salian. They will examine all allegations and statements made by Salian.

How did Disha Salian's father react to the court's decision?

Satish Salian expressed gratitude to the judge, stating he believed justice had finally been delivered. He became emotional, noting he hadn't shed a tear until after this court order.

Published at : 02 Sep 2026 12:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Disha Salian CBI Bombay High Court
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Bombay HC Orders CBI Probe In Disha Salian Death Case, Directs FIR Against 'Unknown Persons'
Bombay HC Orders CBI Probe In Disha Salian Death Case, Directs FIR Against 'Unknown Persons'
India
ABP Exclusive I Bribes, Transfers, Leaked Govt Data: ED Flags Alleged Corruption In Punjab CM Office
ABP Exclusive I Bribes, Transfers, Leaked Govt Data: ED Flags Alleged Corruption In Punjab CM Office
India
'Savarkar Never Hated Muslims': Grandnephew Claims In Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case
'Savarkar Never Hated Muslims': Grandnephew Claims In Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case
India
ED Acts On Fake Toll Collection In 7 States, Unauthorised Software Used To Collect Toll
ED Acts On Fake Toll Collection In 7 States, Unauthorised Software Used To Collect Toll
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Murder: Young Man Shot Dead in Broad Daylight in Nawada
Ganga Expressway: Massive Cave-In Reported in Unnao After Heavy Rain
Nepal Flood Disaster: Death Toll Reaches 1,050 on Eighth Day
Bihar Flood: Ganga Erosion Sweeps Old Chaiti Durga Temple Into River
Ram Mandir CEO: First CEO Could Be Announced at Trust Meeting Today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget