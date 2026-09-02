Bombay HC Orders CBI Probe In Disha Salian Death Case, Directs FIR Against 'Unknown Persons'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bombay High Court ordered CBI probe into Disha Salian's 2020 death.

CBI to register FIR, record father's statement, get case papers.

Court clarified no individual accused without sufficient material emerges.

Salian's father thanked court, hoping CBI establishes truth.

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the 2020 death of former celebrity manager Disha Salian and directed the agency to register an FIR in the case.

A division bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and Ranjitsinha Raja Bhonsale said the CBI would also record the statement of Salian’s father, Satish Salian, who had approached the court seeking an investigation.

However, the court made it clear that no individual should be treated as an accused unless sufficient material emerges against them during the course of the probe.

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What Did The Bombay High Court Order?

The High Court directed Mumbai Police to hand over all case papers and relevant material to the CBI for a fresh investigation.

The court said that if the CBI’s investigation establishes that no criminal case is made out, the agency must file an appropriate summary report before the court concerned.

Satish Salian will have the liberty to challenge such a report, the bench said.

The CBI investigation will also examine the statements and allegations made by Salian, with the agency expected to record his statement as part of the probe.

Disha Salian Death Case: What Happened In 2020?

Disha Salian died on June 8, 2020, after falling from the 12th floor of a residential building in Mumbai’s Malad area.

Following her death, Mumbai Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR). The police later said that Salian had died by suicide.

Her death subsequently became the subject of political controversy, with allegations being raised over the circumstances surrounding it.

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Salian's Father Thanks Court

Speaking after the Bombay High Court’s decision, Satish Salian said he was grateful to the judge and believed that justice had finally been delivered.

“I told the judge I was grateful to him. I received justice thanks to all of you,” he said.

Salian said he had not shed a tear even when his daughter died but became emotional after Wednesday’s court order.

“Until now, I hadn’t shed a single tear—not even when Disha passed away. But today, the tears are flowing,” he said.

He also alleged that the then Uddhav Thackeray-led government had attempted to suppress the case and said he had lost faith in the Mumbai Police’s handling of the matter.

CBI To Conduct Fresh Investigation

According to Salian’s lawyer, Mumbai Police will hand over its complete report and case material to the CBI.

The agency will conduct a fresh investigation and examine the allegations and statements made by Salian, the lawyer said.

Salian said he had initially waited for the Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiry before approaching the High Court. He expressed hope that the CBI probe, to be conducted under the court’s directions, would help establish the truth and lead to justice.

The High Court’s order now paves the way for a fresh investigation into the circumstances surrounding Disha Salian’s death.