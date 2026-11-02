Dinesh V Ganvir takes charge as director general of Geological Survey of India

Kolkata, Nov 1 (PTI): Dinesh Vitthalrao Ganvir assumed charge as the 55th director general of the Geological Survey of India (GSI) on Sunday, bringing over three decades of experience in geological investigations, mineral exploration and engineering geology, the organisation said in a statement.

He joined GSI on July 1, 1994, after completing his master's in Geology from RTMNU University, Nagpur.

Before taking over the new responsibility, Ganvir was the additional director general and head of department, Central Region, Nagpur, GSI said in a statement.

He has worked across the Central, North-Eastern and Northern regions and contributed to geological mapping, gold and diamond exploration and studies related to the conservation of UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including Bhimbetka Rock Shelters and Ellora Caves.

As National Mission Head-II, he was instrumental in expanding investigations for critical and strategic minerals fivefold in recent years, according to the release.

His tenure also saw the handover of 359 Geological Reports and 377 Geological Memorandums, including 202 blocks related to critical minerals, of which 40 have been auctioned.

Upon assuming office, Ganvir stressed the need to intensify exploration for critical and strategic minerals through advanced scientific techniques and systematic identification of mineral resources.

He also emphasised the use of emerging technologies and data analytics alongside field investigations, strengthening laboratory infrastructure and upgrading analytical capabilities. PTI SCH NSD

NSD

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