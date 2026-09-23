‘Differing Views Are Normal Part Of Deliberation’: EC On SIR Row

The Election Commission of India has rejected the impression of internal differences over its decision-making process after a news report highlighted objections made by election commissioners on various issues, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

In a detailed statement, the poll panel said it is a constitutional body functioning under Article 324 of the Constitution, statutory rules and established institutional conventions. It said the Commission operates as a multi-member constitutional body and that written notes, observations, technical suggestions and internal checks and balances are part of its regular functioning.

The ECI said all its actions have been carried out in accordance with the law and instructions of the Commission.

‘Differing Views Are Normal Part Of Deliberation’

The Election Commission said all official orders, decisions and administrative directions issued by it have full legal sanction and follow statutory procedures under the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023.

It said operational queries or inputs raised by members during the drafting stage are part of standard administrative practice and are intended to safeguard voters’ rights. According to the ECI, suggestions made by commissioners are aimed at further improving electoral processes.

“Differing views and observations are a normal part of deliberation in any institution,” the Commission said, adding that such views form part of the decision-making process before a final decision is taken.

The ECI further said that not only the three commissioners but every officer of the Commission is authorised to offer suggestions for improving the electoral system.

ECI Says Decisions Were Unanimous

Responding to the focus on internal notes and observations over a 10-month period, the Commission said that highlighting “certain specific internal notes/observations” while overlooking the larger body of approvals, decisions, instructions and initiatives presents only “one part of the picture”.

The ECI said it has taken numerous decisions, issued instructions, introduced around 40 new initiatives and undertaken several electoral reforms in recent months, including electoral roll revision and SIR across the country.

According to the Commission, all these decisions were the outcome of unanimous decisions by the full Commission over the past year.

The poll panel also pointed to the successful conduct of major elections in Bihar, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Assam and West Bengal, along with other election-related exercises during the period. It said the process involved extensive administrative and operational machinery and multiple approvals and instructions from the Commission.

ECI Addresses Concerns Over Digital Platforms

The Election Commission also addressed concerns related to its digital platforms, saying systems such as ECINet operate under strict data security protocols to prevent unauthorised tampering and manipulation.

It said IT security checks and audit controls are standard cybersecurity measures used across national databases.

The Commission added that statutory authorities, including Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and District Election Officers (DEOs), exercise their powers relating to voter registration and deletion in accordance with the law.

The ECI said it remains committed to carrying out its constitutional responsibilities with “complete integrity” and acknowledged its role in advancing the country’s democratic process.