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English NewsNewsIndia'Did PM Spare A Thought For NEET-Linked Student Death?': Rahul Targets Modi Over Birthday Wishes To Dharmendra Pradhan

'Did PM Spare A Thought For NEET-Linked Student Death?': Rahul Targets Modi Over Birthday Wishes To Dharmendra Pradhan

Rahul Gandhi questioned PM Modi's birthday wishes to Dharmendra Pradhan, asking if he "spared a thought" for NEET-UG aspirants linked to the paper leak controversy and alleged suicides.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 26 Jun 2026 08:29 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rahul Gandhi questioned PM Modi's birthday wish to Dharmendra Pradhan.
  • Gandhi highlighted student suicides linked to alleged NEET-UG leak.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the latter wished Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on his birthday, asking whether the Prime Minister had "spared a thought" for NEET-UG aspirants whose alleged suicides were linked to the examination paper leak.

'Did He Even Spare A Thought For These Children?'

Responding to a post on X by fellow Congress leader Pawan Khera, who shared the names of 14 aspirants, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha wrote that each of them had "a dream, a family and a future" that had been destroyed.

"Each name on this list was a child with a dream, a family, a future — all destroyed by a broken system and a government that refuses to learn or take accountability. Remember these students. Every one of them," Gandhi wrote.

Questioning the Prime Minister's birthday greeting to Pradhan, Gandhi added: "When PM Modi praised Dharmendra Pradhan ji on his birthday, did he even spare a thought for these children?"

The Congress leader has repeatedly criticised the Centre over the NEET-UG paper leak and its handling of the examination controversy.

PM Modi Wishes Pradhan On His Birthday

His remarks came after Prime Minister Modi extended birthday wishes to Pradhan on his 57th birthday, praising his efforts in implementing the National Education Policy (NEP).

"Birthday wishes to Union Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Ji. He is making commendable efforts towards the implementation of the National Education Policy, which seeks to make India a hub for knowledge, learning and innovation. Praying for his long and healthy life," Modi posted on X.

The alleged NEET-UG paper leak has triggered sharp criticism from opposition parties and student organisations, many of whom have demanded Pradhan's resignation or removal from the Union Cabinet.

More than 22 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET-UG examination on 3 May. The exam was subsequently cancelled on 12 May following the controversy, and a re-examination was conducted on 21 June.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Rahul Gandhi criticize PM Modi's birthday message to Dharmendra Pradhan?

Rahul Gandhi criticized PM Modi for wishing Dharmendra Pradhan without appearing to consider the NEET-UG aspirants. He highlighted the alleged suicides linked to the examination paper leak and the broken system.

What was the focus of PM Modi's birthday wish to Dharmendra Pradhan?

PM Modi wished Dharmendra Pradhan on his 57th birthday, commending his efforts in implementing the National Education Policy. He praised Pradhan's role in making India a hub for knowledge and innovation.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 26 Jun 2026 08:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi NEET Paper Leak DHarmendra Pradhan : Rahul Gandhi NEET UG 2026 RE-Exam Dharmendra Pradhan's Birthday
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