'Didn't Know Him': Man Who Rescued Gautam Singhania In Maldives

A senior local official who was among the first responders to a high-speed boat accident involving industrialist Gautam Singhania said he had no idea at the time that one of those he was helping was a billionaire.

Shujau Ali, president of the Baa Atoll Council, said he received an emergency call early on March 21 after a speedboat carrying seven people overturned near the white sand shores of Felidhoo Island. He rushed to the spot and helped with the rescue operation.

“At that moment, we did not know that one of the passengers was an Indian billionaire. We treated and assisted them like any other individuals in need,” Ali told Aaj Tak.

Singhania Injured In Maldives

Singhania, 60, suffered minor injuries in the incident and was discharged from the hospital the next morning. He later returned to India along with a British national who had also been on board.

Reports suggest the group included five Indian men and two foreign nationals -- one British and one Russian. Police said five people, including the Russian woman and four Indian men, were thrown into the sea when the boat capsized.

While Singhania was rescued, Indian rally driver Hari Singh and noted sailing expert Mahesh Ramachandran remain untraceable. Ramachandran is believed to have been captaining Singhania’s luxury yacht at the time.

Ali said several of those rescued were taken to a nearby hospital, including one person who was in critical condition. “Five people were pulled out of the water and rushed for medical treatment. Two individuals are still missing, and search efforts are ongoing,” he said.

A spokesperson for Singhania dismissed circulating social media claims as misleading and irresponsible, adding that the businessman’s condition is improving and that he is closely following the search operation.

Authorities have launched an extensive search mission, covering large areas of the sea, with divers carrying out underwater scans. Police confirmed that the search is still underway, but the missing persons have not yet been located.