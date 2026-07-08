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English NewsNewsIndiaDid Loco Pilot Stop Train To Buy Samosas? Railways Clarifies Viral Indore Video

Did Loco Pilot Stop Train To Buy Samosas? Railways Clarifies Viral Indore Video

A viral video of a loco pilot buying samosas triggered a probe, but Western Railway said the train was already halted for authorised work.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 08 Jul 2026 12:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Viral video showed train staff buying snacks, sparking inquiry.
  • Locals claimed pilot frequently stopped DEMU train for food.
  • Western Railway clarified: video showed goods train, authorized stop.
  • Assistant loco pilot bought food during operational halt for works.

A viral video purportedly showing the loco pilot of the Indore–Mhow DEMU passenger train stopping to buy samosas has triggered an official inquiry, even as Western Railway clarified that the clip was misrepresented and did not show the passenger train in question.

The footage, widely shared on social media, shows a train standing near a roadside eatery while a railway staff member steps out, purchases snacks and returns to the locomotive before the train moves ahead. The clip quickly fuelled claims that the train had been halted solely to allow the crew to buy food.

Viral Clip Prompts Railway Inquiry

According to a report by Bhaskar English, the video is believed to have been recorded near Rangwasa Road in Rau, on the outskirts of Indore.

Local residents reportedly claimed that the DEMU train frequently pauses at the location for several minutes and that the loco pilot often purchases food from the same shop before the journey resumes. They also alleged that after the pilot returns to the cabin, another crew member takes over and the train proceeds.

Following the circulation of the video, railway authorities initiated steps to verify the incident.

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Railway PRO Says Facts Are Being Verified

Railway Public Relations Officer Mukesh Kumar said the video first came to the administration's notice through social media and has since been forwarded to senior officials for investigation.

Railway PRO said: “We also came to know about this through social media. Since it is on social media, we cannot confirm its authenticity. However, as it appears to be a video from our division, we have forwarded it to the senior officials for investigation. They will verify which video it is, who the driver is, and which train it is."

He added that the reason behind the train's halt was still unclear and that officials were examining all aspects before drawing conclusions.

"At this point, I also cannot confirm why the train had stopped. I do not know the exact location or whether it had stopped because of a signal or for some other reason. Therefore, I have referred the matter to the concerned department for investigation, because the officers and employees of the concerned department know the locations, the routes, the train involved, the driver, and all those details…Dismissal from service is a very major punishment. It is not a matter of removing someone from service. However, if any fault is found, some form of punishment will be given,” he said.

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Western Railway Says Video Was Misrepresented

Western Railway later issued a clarification, stating that the viral claims linking the footage to the Indore–Mhow DEMU passenger train were incorrect.

According to railway officials, the video actually showed a goods train (CGPT) that had halted at Rau Home Signal because of scheduled engineering work in the yard. During this authorised stoppage, the Assistant Loco Pilot briefly stepped out to purchase food.

The Railways emphasised that the halt was part of routine operational requirements and not caused by the crew member's personal errand. Officials said the incident had been presented out of context on social media, creating the false impression that the train had been stopped specifically to buy samosas.

Even so, the administration has initiated an inquiry to verify the circumstances surrounding the viral video and establish the facts.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What incident triggered an official railway inquiry?

A viral video purportedly showing a loco pilot stopping a train to buy samosas led to an official inquiry by railway authorities.

Which train was initially identified in the viral video?

The viral video was initially claimed to show the Indore-Mhow DEMU passenger train. However, Western Railway later clarified it was a goods train.

Why was the train in the viral video actually stopped?

Western Railway stated the goods train was stopped at Rau Home Signal due to scheduled engineering work. The Assistant Loco Pilot bought food during this authorized halt.

What action have railway authorities taken regarding the video?

Railway authorities have initiated an official inquiry to verify the facts and circumstances surrounding the viral video. They are investigating the incident before drawing conclusions.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Jul 2026 12:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indore Indian Railways Western Railway Madhya Pradesh
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