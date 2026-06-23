'Diaper A Day Keeps Leaks Away': CJP Announces Diaper Donation Drive Against Education Minister

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP demands Education Minister's resignation over NEET paper leak.

Protesters initiated

CJP alleges police attempts restricting protest space, blocking truck.

Protest includes dedicated day for UPSC, SSC aspirants.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Tuesday intensified its protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, entering the fourth consecutive day of demonstrations demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy and alleged shortcomings in the education system.

As part of its ongoing agitation, the organisation announced a “diaper donation drive” scheduled for 6 p.m., accompanied by the slogan, “Diaper a day keeps leaks away.”

The group said supporters were encouraged to bring diapers and write messages demanding the minister’s resignation on them. According to the organisers, the diapers would then be delivered to the education minister.

Protest Continues to Gather Momentum

The demonstration site remained active throughout the day, with organisers claiming the protest had attracted continued participation since it resumed on June 20.

CJP alleged that Delhi Police attempted to reposition barricades around the protest area, a move the organisation described as an effort to restrict the space available for demonstrators.

The group also claimed that an attempt to bring a truck into the area was blocked, although no further details were provided regarding the incident.

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Organisers Allege Efforts to Restrict Protest Space

In a strongly worded statement, the organisation said its supporters stayed at the site overnight and resisted what it described as attempts to reduce the size of the protest venue.

According to CJP, maintaining visibility and accessibility at Jantar Mantar remains essential to ensuring that students' concerns continue to receive public attention.

The organisation has repeatedly stated that its campaign is aimed at highlighting issues surrounding competitive examinations and accountability within the education system.

Dedicated Day Planned for UPSC and SSC Aspirants

The protest group also announced plans to dedicate one day of the agitation to aspirants preparing for UPSC and SSC examinations.

Students appearing for competitive exams have been invited to take the stage at Jantar Mantar and share their experiences and concerns related to the examination process.

CJP appealed to aspirants from across the country to participate in the demonstration and raise issues they believe require attention from policymakers and examination authorities.

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Candlelight Appeal for Those Unable to Attend

Alongside the on-ground protest, the organisation urged citizens unable to travel to Jantar Mantar to participate symbolically from their homes.

It called on supporters to light candles in memory of students allegedly affected by examination-related irregularities and controversies.

The group first staged a protest on June 6 and has been holding demonstrations at Jantar Mantar since June 20. CJP has maintained that its agitation will continue indefinitely until the education minister steps down.