Dialogue and diplomacy way forward: Jaishankar to Ukrainian foreign minister

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during his bilateral meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha on the margins of the high-level UN General Assembly session, discussed recent developments in the context of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and put forth India's view that dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward for a peaceful resolution of issues.

Jaishankar met the minister of foreign affairs of Ukraine in New York, just weeks after he had met the Ukrainian leader in Kyiv earlier this month.

"The external affairs minister met with the Ukrainian foreign minister on Monday. He discussed recent developments that are happening in context of the conflict. The external affairs minister once again put forth India's point that dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward for a peaceful resolution," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during his bi-weekly briefing.

He was asked to share details on the discussions between Jaishankar and his Ukrainian counterpart in New York.

"India, also, as you know.... We are in touch with both sides, Ukraine and Russia. And we have told them that if there is any way that India can contribute, India is ready to do so. I would also like to highlight here what the prime minister said when he met the president of Russia in Bishkek, that endless wars must now give way or move on to end of war. So India hopes that there will be a peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy at an early date or time," Jaiswal said.

Earlier, in a post on X, Jaishankar shared some updates about his meeting with Sybiha.

"Welcomed the opportunity to meet FM @andrii_sybiha again, after my recent visit to Ukraine. Our conversation focused on developments over the past few weeks," he said.

After the meeting, Sybiha said he was pleased to meet Jaishankar to discuss peace efforts, bilateral cooperation and international developments.

"We spoke about the situation in the Black Sea and its market implications. Restoring freedom of navigation is critical for global food security. Ukraine is ready to play a constructive role and we value India's engagement," he said. PTI KND RC

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