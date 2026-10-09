Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bhaskar Rao sought Dhruv Rathee's citizenship, visa verification.

Rathee participated in an anti-SIR protest in Bengaluru.

Rao questioned foreign national's political protest participation legality.

MHA urged to verify compliance, take appropriate action.

Former Bengaluru Police Commissioner and BJP leader Bhaskar Rao has written to the Union Home Ministry seeking verification of YouTuber Dhruv Rathee's citizenship, immigration status and compliance with visa conditions following his participation in an anti-SIR protest in Bengaluru on October 8.

The representation comes a day after Rathee attended a protest organised by civil society groups and the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Freedom Park in Bengaluru against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Actor-activist Prakash Raj and CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke were also present at the event, described as a “people's tribunal”.

Rao has urged the ministry to examine whether Rathee, who is understood to hold German citizenship, was legally permitted to participate in or address a political protest in India under the terms of his visa or other immigration authorisation.

Ex-IPS Officer Seeks Verification Of Rathee's Citizenship, Visa

In a letter to the Union Home Secretary, Rao sought verification of Rathee's current citizenship and nationality, the passport he used to enter India, the category of visa or other permission under which he is staying in the country, the declared purpose of his visit and the conditions attached to his stay.

He also called for an examination of whether Rathee's participation in and address at the protest were permissible under the applicable immigration and visa regulations, and whether prior permission or clearance was required.

"The limited and specific issue requiring examination is whether a foreign national, while present in India on the basis of a particular visa, immigration permission or other status, is legally entitled to participate in, address or otherwise associate himself with an organised political protest concerning the functioning of India's constitutional and statutory institutions," Rao wrote in the letter.

'Appropriate Action' If Any Violation Is Established

Rao urged the ministry to examine whether Rathee's participation in the protest violated any applicable legal provisions.

He said that if any violation of the Foreigners Act, 1946, visa conditions, immigration regulations, Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) rules or other applicable laws was established, appropriate action should be taken in accordance with the law.

The former police commissioner also called on the authorities to preserve and examine relevant immigration and entry-exit records to facilitate an independent verification of the matter.

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Bhaskar Rao Says Representation Not Driven By Political Disagreement

Rao clarified that his request was not motivated by disagreement with Rathee's political views or criticism of the government or the Election Commission of India (ECI).

He said the objective was to ensure that foreign nationals complied with the legal framework governing their presence and activities in India.

Rao, who unsuccessfully contested the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections on a BJP ticket from Chamarajpet, shared his letter on X.

Dhruv Rathee Attends Anti-SIR Protest In Bengaluru

Rathee participated in the protest at Freedom Park on October 8, where participants criticised the ECI over the SIR exercise.

The event was organised by civil society groups and the CJP and was attended by actor-activist Prakash Raj and CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke.

Rao's representation seeks a review of Rathee's citizenship and immigration status in connection with the protest. Any further action would depend on the findings of the verification and whether any violation of applicable laws is established.

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