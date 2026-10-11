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English NewsNewsIndiaDhruv Rathee Meets Kapil Sibal, Says He Focuses On Issues, Not Political Parties

Dhruv Rathee Meets Kapil Sibal, Says He Focuses On Issues, Not Political Parties

Dhruv Rathee alleged he was dragged from his bedroom by plainclothes men, his parents assaulted and his access to a lawyer denied.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 11 Oct 2026 08:07 PM (IST)

After meeting Kapil Sibal, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee spoke to ABP News and said he supports issues rather than any particular political party. He said his focus was on electoral reforms, particularly changes in the Election Commission.

Rathee clarified that he had not officially signed anything and said his original plan was to stay for only two or three days.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Oct 2026 08:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dhruv Rathee Cockroach Janta Party Abhijeet Dipke CJP Protest
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