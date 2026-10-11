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Dhruv Rathee Meets Kapil Sibal, Says He Focuses On Issues, Not Political Parties
Dhruv Rathee alleged he was dragged from his bedroom by plainclothes men, his parents assaulted and his access to a lawyer denied.
After meeting Kapil Sibal, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee spoke to ABP News and said he supports issues rather than any particular political party. He said his focus was on electoral reforms, particularly changes in the Election Commission.
Rathee clarified that he had not officially signed anything and said his original plan was to stay for only two or three days.
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